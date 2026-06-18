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Carrera launches ‘Formula Kidz’ for the youngest children

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 18.6.2026

Carrera is launching its own range of products for children aged three and over. This includes a classic slot car track, an arena in a carry case and an RC car.

The «First Formula Kidz set» is set to be launched in the coming days. The battery-powered 2.4-metre-long track is built to a scale of 1:50. Two controllers, designed for children’s hands, are included to control the two vehicles: «Fireflash» and «Thunderbolt».

The set for the little ones, featuring the classic figure-of-eight track.

Source: Carrera

The slot car track has been deliberately kept simple, with no overtaking or loops. The recommended age is three years and above. The set is priced at 29.90 euros.

Racing set for at home and on the go

The «Speed Arena Formula Kidz» comes in a carry case. The racing fun is set to begin as soon as you open it up. According to Carrera, the set for children aged four and over is suitable for on the go, but can also be quickly set up and tidied away in the children’s bedroom.

The set in its carry case is designed to provide racing fun on holiday or during family visits.

Source: Carrera

The two vehicles – «Fireflash» and «Thunderbolt» – are also competing against each other here. The «Speed Arena» is due to go on sale at the end of June for around 47 euros.

A first RC racer

The remote-controlled vehicle «RC Formula Kidz Racer» is expected to be released in August. The 23-centimetre-long racing car, complete with front lights and engine sounds, is said to come fully charged in the box. Carrera states the top speed as 5 km/h, which should not be too much for children aged three and over. The price is 37 euros.

The headlights, which can be activated at the touch of a button, are sure to delight young fans.

Source: Carrera

Expanding the portfolio downwards

The new, standalone licensed range for kids feels like a logical step. It does away with the «‘cuteness factor’» found in the Mario Kart, Paw Patrol and Pixar’s Cars models. The design capitalises on the growing popularity of Formula 1 in recent years and gives children a glimpse of the «adult-oriented» models.

I am currently checking with our purchasing team to see if and when we will be able to stock the three new products in the shop.

Header image: Carrera

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