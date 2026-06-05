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Mattel Brick Shop: Lamborghini, Audi and Toyota coming in autumn

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 5.6.2026

Mattel is launching seven new brick sets from its Brick Shop brand. These include real icons from rally sport and film history.

Lamborghini, Audi, Toyota, Aston Martin and Chevrolet: the new Mattel models have been created in collaboration with these brands. All the new models share common features such as working steering, movable doors, removable body parts, licensed wheel covers and metal components. An exclusive Hot Wheels die-cast vehicle in 1:64 scale is also included.

From the Geneva Motor Show to the display case

The flagship of the new collection is the Lamborghini Miura P400 SV. The model is being released to coincide with the 60th anniversary of its launch at the Geneva Motor Show. Scale 1:12, 1524 parts. Anyone who bolted a transversely mounted twelve-cylinder mid-engine into a production vehicle in 1966 was doing something unheard of at the time: this was racing technology for the road. The final expansion stage produced over 380 hp and, with a top speed of 295 km/h, was the fastest production vehicle in the world. The Brick Shop model recreates opening front and rear sections, an engine with a metallic finish and movable doors.

The Lamborghini Miura P400 SV appears in the premium series on a scale of 1:12.

Source: Mattel

The Audi Sport quattro from 1984 epitomises a formative chapter in rallying. Permanent all-wheel drive was a revolutionary traction advantage at the time. Michèle Mouton, Stig Blomqvist and Hannu Mikkola won the manufacturers' title for Audi. The Brick Shop model comes in 864 parts on a scale of 1:16 and has metal wheel covers licensed by Rays.

The Audi quattro is a legend. The set also includes stickers and components to give the model the necessary racing trim.

Source: Mattel

The 1994 Toyota Supra MKIV is known from films and video games such as «The Fast and the Furious» and «Need for Speed Underground». The Brick Shop model comprises 824 parts and features elements with a carbon fibre look. A nitrous bottle in the boot is included as a detailed tuning element.

The Toyota Supra MKIV is interesting for tuning fans.

Source: Mattel

In October, these other models will also go on sale:

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 made from 793 parts in 1:16 scale

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato with 268 parts in 1:32 scale

Chevy Silverado from 1983 also in 1:32 scale with 223 parts

Chevrolet Corvette C8.R in the same scale with 261 parts

The RRP for the models is between 139.99 and 49.99 euros and 24.99 euros respectively.

Kidults as the target group

Mattel Brick Shop was launched in 2025 and is positioned as a competitor to Lego. The choice of role models follows a clear logic: the Audi Sport quattro appeals to a generation that still followed the Group B era of the World Rally Championship. The same applies to the Supra MKIV or the Silverado, which evokes American pickup nostalgia for the 1980s.

I recently assembled a premium model and was thrilled.

Product test Bull’s eye! This Lego alternative from Mattel holds its own Stephan Lamprecht 82 21

With this wave of new products, Mattel is emphasising its ambitions on the building block market. The long-term course is not yet clear. In March, the company announced the first sets for «Masters of the Universe» and declared its intention to go beyond the automotive sector. There is no sign of this with this line-up for the time being.

Header image: Mattel

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