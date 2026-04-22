News + Trends 2 0

Barbour has teamed up with your favourite baseball cap brand

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 22.4.2026

At the latest with the product name "Adventure Hat" they had me: Barbour and New Era combine their expertise for a headwear collection that can't be harmed by the weather.

The «9Twenty Cap» is one of the absolute bestsellers from the US American New Era Cap Company, better known simply as New Era. The cap is «New Era's version of the classic dad cap - unstructured, with a curved peak and relaxed fit, soft crown and high wearing comfort», reads the brand's own online shop.

As befits a proper baseball cap, a New York Yankees or LA Dodgers logo is usually emblazoned on the front. But not in this latest mini collection, which, according to Instagram, will be released on the Japanese market on 28 April.

British expertise instead of American baseball.

Source: Barbour Japan

Yep, Barbour. The brand you know from the legendary waxed jackets and (pretty much) anything tartan printed. In collaboration with New Era, the Brits have given the «9Twenty Cap» an outdoor upgrade: Two layers of «highly functional nylon sit on top of the mesh lining, which is hard-wearing, water-repellent and breathable». This means that the cap is no longer just suitable for performance visits to the stadium with possible beer rain. No, it now wants to go with you to muddy festivals, on sunny and windy hikes and on your next unpredictable adventure holiday. And thanks to a press stud on the adjustment strap, it can be attached to a belt or rucksack in no time at all, should its services not be required.

The cap is stowed away in one easy step.

Source: Barbour Japan

About adventure holidays. In addition to the «Barbour × New Era 9Twenty Cap», the collection also includes the «Barbour × New Era Adventure Hat». A fishing hat with a wide sun protection brim, small storage bag and detachable chin strap. It is also made from mesh and double-layer nylon.

The Adventure Hat in olive.

Source: Barbour Japan

Strap, pouch and chin strap.

Source: Barbour Japan

Both models will be available in the colours black, olive and navy. The cap will cost the equivalent of around 38 francs, the hat around 48 francs.

And dear managers at Barbour and/or New Era: Japan is cool and all, but this collaboration is really perfect for Switzerland. Our category is looking forward to your call. 😉

Header image: Barbour Japan

I like this article! 2 people like this article







