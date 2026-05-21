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Awarded: a Rab running waistcoat especially for women

The outdoor manufacturer Rab has developed a running waistcoat that is made from the ground up for women. It won a European Outdoor Award in gold.

Running waistcoats and women's bodies - it's a complicated relationship: chafing at the sides and water bottles that press on the breasts, a too loose fit at the waist, but too tight further up - the list of complaints is long.

Rab has now developed a twelve-litre running backpack especially for women to remedy the situation. And won the European Outdoor Award in Gold in the trail running category at the Outdoor Business Days in Riva del Garda.

What is the European Outdoor Award The European Outdoor Award recognises innovations in various product and Community categories. These include mountaineering, hiking, climbing, trail running, camping and bikepacking. The European industry association, the European Outdoor Group, created the award. It was recently presented at the European Outdoor Business Days in Riva del Garda in May 2026. The jury is made up of journalists, product testers and other outdoor experts. Aspects such as novelty, functionality, target group, manufacturing quality and value for money were assessed.

Rab is not the first manufacturer to launch a specific women's model on the market. However, the company has gone into the topic in considerable depth: an all-female team worked on this project for three years.

The developers cooperated with running clubs in 29 countries to gather test results and feedback. The aim was to produce a running waistcoat that adapts to different women's bodies and still feels comfortable even on challenging terrain with a lot of altitude metres.

Stretch material and shorter flask

The result is the «Valkyr 12», which will be available next year. One new feature is the shorter and wider water bottles and the correspondingly shortened mesh pockets, which should put less pressure on the breasts and therefore cause less discomfort.

The 500-millilitre bottles are shorter and wider than conventional drinking bottles.

Another innovation is the zoned mesh material, which is designed to prevent excessive friction on the upper body. At the same time, this construction should provide sufficient stability and thus prevent the dreaded bounce, i.e. the waistcoat bouncing up and down at higher speeds.

The fastening system has three elasticated straps instead of the usual two for an individually adjustable fit and a better fit.

The Valkyr received the European Outdoor Award for these features. «The thorough analysis of the needs of female athletes and the women-specific development are reflected in every detail of this trail running waistcoat», according to the jury's statement. The waistcoat enables female runners to concentrate fully on their performance in difficult terrain.

Other useful features

The running backpack offers a range of other well thought-out details - for example, the compartment for a two-litre hydration bladder if you prefer to carry your drink on your back. An integrated Recco reflector provides additional safety if a search or rescue is necessary. Other safety features include reflective details and a whistle.

The waistcoat has attachment straps for trail running poles. Alternatively, you can attach a quiver, which is not included in the scope of delivery. The running backpack will be available in sizes L, M and S in the colours dark pebble (as pictured) and black and weighs around 310 grammes with (empty) flasks.

It is not yet clear if and when it will be available in our range.

Header image: Siri Schubert

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