Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Fox
News + Trends
42

Fruit of the Loom Japan makes the "New Girl" swuit a reality

Laura Scholz
6.3.2026
Translation: machine translated

In July 2015, the "New Girl" characters Nick and Schmidt dreamed of a suit made from sweat material. Eleven years later, Fruit of the Loom Japan is turning the TV dream into reality.

They named it «Swuit». Short for sweat suit. Nick and Schmidt, two of the main characters in the Fox series «New Girl», hoped that their invention would be their big breakthrough at the time (season 4, episode 4). But the prototype of the swuit brought them back down to earth. A crazy idea. Oh well.

In 2026, eleven years later, the clothing brand Fruit of the Loom launched the «The Fruit Athletic Formal Suit» on the Japanese market. A crazy idea? Nope, sold out immediately!

The suit comes in compact packaging and is washable.
The suit comes in compact packaging and is washable.
Source: Instagram @fruitoftheloom_japan

Fruit of the Loom is known for its 100 per cent cotton basics. Sweatshirts, T-shirts, jogging bottoms. All comfortable, all high quality. But designers Keiji Kaneko and Kosuke Kambara were missing an option for the less casual situations in life.

Inspired by the silhouette of double-breasted suits from the 1940s and 50s (and the swuit?), they created the «The Fruit Athletic Formal Suit». A two-piece suit made of dense, heavy cotton, available in navy blue and black, which fulfils all the standards of Fruit-of-the-Loom comfort and at the same time passes for a formal suit. Or, to put it in the words of «New Girl» protagonist Jess: «The Swuit goes from day to night, night to play.»

Keiji Kaneko in the Fruit Athletic Formal Suit.
Keiji Kaneko in the Fruit Athletic Formal Suit.
Source: Fruit of the Loom

The Swuit, sorry, «Fruit Athletic Formal Suit» was initially only sold in limited quantities and only in selected shops in Japan, for the equivalent of around 157 francs. Unfortunately, it is not yet known whether the popular design will go into large-scale production and will also be available internationally.

Header image: Fox

4 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Laura Scholz
Senior Editor
Laura.Scholz@digitecgalaxus.ch

Always in the mood for good hits, great trips and clinking drinks.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    HBO plans "Baldur's Gate" series with "The Last of Us" creator Craig Mazin

    by Kim Muntinga

  • News + Trends

    War photographer Nick Ut sues Netflix

    by Samuel Buchmann

  • News + Trends

    Round 2: Cecilie Bahnsen and The North Face launch another collaboration

    by Laura Scholz

2 comments

Avatar
later