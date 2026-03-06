News + Trends 4 2

Fruit of the Loom Japan makes the "New Girl" swuit a reality

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 6.3.2026

In July 2015, the "New Girl" characters Nick and Schmidt dreamed of a suit made from sweat material. Eleven years later, Fruit of the Loom Japan is turning the TV dream into reality.

They named it «Swuit». Short for sweat suit. Nick and Schmidt, two of the main characters in the Fox series «New Girl», hoped that their invention would be their big breakthrough at the time (season 4, episode 4). But the prototype of the swuit brought them back down to earth. A crazy idea. Oh well.

In 2026, eleven years later, the clothing brand Fruit of the Loom launched the «The Fruit Athletic Formal Suit» on the Japanese market. A crazy idea? Nope, sold out immediately!

The suit comes in compact packaging and is washable.

Source: Instagram @fruitoftheloom_japan

Fruit of the Loom is known for its 100 per cent cotton basics. Sweatshirts, T-shirts, jogging bottoms. All comfortable, all high quality. But designers Keiji Kaneko and Kosuke Kambara were missing an option for the less casual situations in life.

Inspired by the silhouette of double-breasted suits from the 1940s and 50s (and the swuit?), they created the «The Fruit Athletic Formal Suit». A two-piece suit made of dense, heavy cotton, available in navy blue and black, which fulfils all the standards of Fruit-of-the-Loom comfort and at the same time passes for a formal suit. Or, to put it in the words of «New Girl» protagonist Jess: «The Swuit goes from day to night, night to play.»

Keiji Kaneko in the Fruit Athletic Formal Suit.

Source: Fruit of the Loom

The Swuit, sorry, «Fruit Athletic Formal Suit» was initially only sold in limited quantities and only in selected shops in Japan, for the equivalent of around 157 francs. Unfortunately, it is not yet known whether the popular design will go into large-scale production and will also be available internationally.

Header image: Fox

