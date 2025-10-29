Your data. Your choice.

Cecilie Bahnsen
Round 2: Cecilie Bahnsen and The North Face launch another collaboration

Laura Scholz
29.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

Down coats, windbreakers and hiking rucksacks may be practical, but unfortunately they are rarely really beautiful. Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen knows how to solve this problem - with her second collaboration with The North Face.

Almost exactly a year has passed since my declaration of love for Cecilie Bahnsen (and her fantastic flair for collaborations). For almost exactly a year, I've been wondering: what's next? The answer: an encore round with the performance wear pros from The North Face.

For her spring/summer 2025 collection, Bahnsen romanticised classic windbreakers and duffle bags from the US company with their characteristic floral appliqués and voluminous silhouettes. The sequel to this - a limited autumn/winter collection - was then shown for the first time at Paris Fashion Week. Now, on 30 October to be precise, it will finally go on sale.

As the joint collection is limited, it's worth being quick on 30 October, when the pieces go online at 10:00 a.m. in the online shops of both brands. Who knows if there will be a third opportunity ...

Header image: Cecilie Bahnsen

Laura Scholz
