ISPO Award for a fully recyclable jacket from Peak Performance

4.12.2025

Peak Performance' jacket made from recycled fishing nets, certified down and a special yarn is PFAS-free and recyclable. It has just been honoured with an ISPO award.

When you buy a new down jacket, you don't like to think about the end. More specifically, what happens when the jacket is old, worn and broken. But it was precisely this thought that sparked the development of the «R&D Helium Loop Anorak» from Peak Performance, which was honoured with an award at the international sports trade fair ISPO.

The prototype of the down jacket was reduced to the essentials in order to clearly show the materials and the design. Peak Performance has set itself the goal of making all products fully recyclable by 2030. The aim is to conserve resources and reduce CO2 emissions.

It's still just a prototype, but Peak Performance wants to make all products recyclable by 2030.

Despite claims to the contrary by various outdoor manufacturers, this is still a real challenge. This is because clothing made from a mixture of different materials such as down, nylon, elastane and zips cannot be cleanly separated and recycled. They usually end up in landfill.

Success thanks to cooperation

In order to get closer to the goal of a fully recyclable jacket, Peak Performance, a company founded in Sweden, looked for competent partners.

For the filling, Peak Performance teamed up with Allied Feather and Down. The RDS-certified down with high insulation performance and low weight (850 fill power) is biodegradable and recyclable.

The exterior is made from recycled fishing nets from the NetPlus brand, which have been spun into a fabric by Pertex, a specialist in lightweight and robust outdoor fabrics. The material is also recyclable after use.

A small but very important component is the yarn from Resortecs called Smart Stitch. Under controlled conditions, it dissolves without damaging the other materials. «Down jackets are normally very difficult to recycle because the seams have to be laboriously unravelled by hand», writes Peak Performance in a press release. Thanks to the dissolvable yarn, this hurdle has been overcome. Down and the outer material of the jacket can be cleanly separated.

Thanks to the collaboration of various partners, the jacket can be recycled.

Thanks to the selected fabrics and design, the jacket does not use any petroleum-based materials or PFAS chemicals. What exactly customers need to do to recycle the jacket and where there will be collection points is still being clarified. However, Peak Performance already offers repairs via a form on the website. Recycling could work in a similar way.

No compromises on functionality and aesthetics

Even though it only exists as a prototype so far, the Puffer Jacket is impressive. At ISPO, it attracted a lot of attention in the highsnobiety fashion section.

This is reflected in the ISPO jury's statement: «The anorak combines innovative, recyclable solutions that are already available today and thus shows what is possible. Neither the aesthetics nor the functionality suffer as a result.»

