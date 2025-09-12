News + Trends 0 0

Satin, bows, ruffles: Salomon's new collection is unusually cute

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 12.9.2025

Trail meets tutu in the new "Satin Capsule" from Salomon. The outdoor brand has given its robust off-road shoes a ballet-inspired makeover.

With its latest release, Salomon brings the Swan Lake to the Seealpsee: In the ballet-inspired «Satin Capsule», the French outdoor brand has wrapped three of its tried-and-tested models - the «Speedcross 3», the «ACS+» and the «XT-Pathway 2» - in an unusually delicate garment.

The performance remains unchanged

A satin mesh upper, ruffles on the tongue and a rubber cord bow on the forefoot add a cute touch to the otherwise robust DNA of the trail shoes. Melodious shades such as «Mahogany Rose» and «Hazelnut» dominate the colour palette. In the mini collection, Salomon follows a long-established principle in fashion: playing with contrasts.

The three-piece «Satin Capsule» by Salomon.

Source: Salomon

With the three unisex models, Salomon wants to prove that «strength and refinement can coexist quite naturally». The changes mainly affect the appearance - the performance of the three models remains the same: stability, grip and protection are retained. The decorative details have been placed in such a way that they do not impair functionality.

Sneakers with a girlcore look

The «Satin Capsule» picks up on a trend that has been emerging in the sneaker world for several seasons: the shift towards hyperfeminine designs. Sporty classics are being reinterpreted, sometimes as hybrids à la Mary Jane or ballerina, sometimes with accents such as ruffles, bows, pearls or lace. What was once considered too girly or even kitschy is now being taken up with confidence.

The ACS+ Satin is available in rust brown.

Source: Salomon

The Speedcross 3 Satin in pink.

Source: Salomon The XT-Pathway 2 Satin in black.

Source: Salomon

Even Salomon has already gained experience with this. In collaboration with New York designer Sandy Liang, the brand has already brought out several playful models. This includes the «Speedcross Ribbon», in which satin ribbons complement the classic laces. However, with the «Satin Capsule», Salomon is now taking a completely independent turn towards a playful look.

Whether this will appeal to hardcore trail runners or rather the sneaker crowd in the city remains to be seen. The «Satin Capsule» has been available worldwide directly from Salomon since this week, with prices ranging from 130 to 160 francs depending on the model.

