Instagram @youareryan
News + Trends
113

Finally a Crocs model that you can wear without shame

Laura Scholz
24.9.2025
Translation: machine translated

While most shoes from Crocs need the cover of gardening to find justification, the new "Gallery Shoe" can show itself shamelessly on the street.

Morphing two different shoe types into a polarising hybrid is en vogue. For example, for almost exactly a year now, you can wear a loafer with the New Balance look. You can wear satin ballerinas that can pass for slim trainers thanks to their rubber soles and laces. Or slip into a Nike Airmax without laces and find your favourite low shoe for autumn.

On 30 September, another model will hit the market that is neither fish nor fowl. Or rather: neither classic Crocs nor classic lace-up shoes. Yes, that's right. This release is the responsibility of US plastic clog giant Crocs.

His brand-new «Gallery Shoe» is characterised by its characteristically thick sole with a coarse profile. At the top, however, there is an atypical synthetic suede body with laces that is more reminiscent of a moccasin.

The colour Black Sand on top, Bark on the bottom.
Source: Instagram @youareryan
Crocs or Clarks? Hard to say from a bird's eye view.
Source: Instagram @youareryan

Are you also thinking of the «Wallabees» by Clarks? Then let me tell you: According to the press release, they only looked at their own archives. The Crocs model «Tideline Sport», to be precise. A functional loafer from 2012.

There are 13 years between these models.
Source: Instagram @youareryan

The «Gallery Shoe» will be available in the colours Bark and Black Sand, for an estimated 100 US dollars, approximately 80 francs.

Header image: Instagram @youareryan

User Avatar
User Avatar
Laura Scholz
Senior Editor
Always in the mood for good hits, great trips and clinking drinks.

