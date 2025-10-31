News + Trends 14 0

The Nike "Air Max 95" will soon be available with a zip

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 31.10.2025

Nike is celebrating 30 years of the "Air Max 95" and is bringing back a special model: a sneaker without visible laces - but with a zip.

The «Air Max 95» is one of Nike's best-known shoe models. This year, the sneaker icon is 30 years old - and is being celebrated in style. To mark the anniversary, the brand has planned various special releases, including the comeback of the «Air Max 95 Zip».

The model with a zip was first launched in the early noughties and has since been pretty much forgotten. Now, given the popularity of models without laces, such as the Adidas «Taekwondo» or New Balance «1906L», Nike probably saw potential for a new edition.

Hidden laces

The «Air Max 95 Zip» has laces, but they are hidden. They are

covered by a cover that can be closed via a zip. This gives the shoe a sleek, slightly futuristic look. Photos of the upcoming release were already circulating on social media a few weeks ago. Now Nike has released the official images.

The sneaker will initially be available in two colourways: «Loyal Blue» and «Black». While the latter is monochrome in black except for the bluish air cushions, the blue version features an orange Swoosh and a dark red sole with red air cushions. In combination with the smooth lace cover, the fluffy suede of both versions creates a beautiful mix of textures.

The release of the blue colour variant is already scheduled for 6 November. If you're after the black model, you'll have to wait a little longer - it won't be released until 1 December. It remains to be seen whether one of the models will also find its way into the Galaxus range.

