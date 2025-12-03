News + Trends 7 0

Crocs x Spongebob: Are these the ugliest shoes ever?

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 3.12.2025

The new Spongebob feature film will soon be released in cinemas. Crocs is celebrating the occasion with a tribute to Squidward aka Thaddeus Tentacles - which really can't be glossed over. Funny at best.

Whoever calls Crocs ugly these days often means it affectionately. The ugly shoe has become socially acceptable - possibly too socially acceptable. With its latest release, the US brand seems to have gone to great lengths to design a shoe that cannot be considered stylish under any circumstances. Except perhaps for die-hard Thaddeus Stans.

The subject for this is provided by the animated series «Spongebob Squarepants»: the entire forefoot of the already chunky «Classic Clog» is emblazoned with the face of the notoriously bad-tempered Thaddeus Tentacles - in 3D. Complete with grumpy signature look and drooping bulbous nose. The «Squidward» model is almost exclusively in his skin colour mint green, with only the eyes and the shoe strap with anchor motif standing out in colour.

The Thaddeus Crocs from the Spongebob collection.

Source: Crocs

An Ugly Shoe that lives up to its name.

Source: Crocs

Crocs brings back Spongebob and Patrick

The occasion for the collaboration between the Spongebob franchise and the shoe brand is provided by the feature film «Spongebob Squarepants: Pirates Ahoy!», which will be released in German-speaking cinemas at the end of December.

To coincide with this, two more Crocs inspired by Bikini Bottom are returning from last year: a Spongebob model in squeaky yellow and a Patrick Star model in coral pink. Both feature the face of the respective character on the insole. The 3D elements on Spongebob are limited to the arms and tie, while Patrick can be attached to the shoe as a Jibbitz.

Spongebob also has his own Crocs model.

Source: Crocs

The Patrick Star Crocs come with matching jibbitz.

Source: Crocs

The decorated shoes from the collection cost a bit more than a regular «Classic Clog». Online, the price is currently around 80 US dollars. Spongebob Squarepants x Crocs comes onto the market on 11 December, one week before the US cinema release.

Header image: Crocs

