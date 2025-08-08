News + Trends 17 4

Havaianas announces 3D-printed flip flops "like you've never seen them before"

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 8.8.2025

Havaianas is rethinking the flip flop together with 3D printing pioneer Zellerfeld. The result looks quite peculiar - and even has closed toes.

A flip flop is a flip flop. There's not really much to shake about the iconic design of the summer essential. But Havaianas, probably the best-known brand for classic toe separators, has now announced an unconventional model - one that covers the toes. «A previously unknown flip-flop shape, 3D-printed with a rounded toe cap and sculptural silhouette», writes the Brazilian brand on its Instagram channel.

The new flip flop from Havaianas x Zellerfeld.

Source: Instagram @havaianaseurope/ginevramavilla The shoe will be available in five different colours.

Source: Instagram @havaianaseurope/maria_bernad

Collab with 3D printing company Zellerfeld

The flip flop was created in collaboration with the German-American company Zellerfeld, which is a pioneer in the field of 3D-printed shoes and has already collaborated with brands such as Nike and Louis Vuitton. The shoes were presented for the first time at Copenhagen Fashion Week at the beginning of August. The Danish label Opéra Sport showed the unconventional creation during its fashion show for the spring/summer 2026 collection - in an indoor swimming pool that had been converted into a catwalk.

Opéra Sport unveiled the shoe at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Source: Instagram @havaianaseurope/ Opéra Sport The fashion show took place in the indoor swimming pool.

Source: Instagram @havaianaseurope/ Opéra Sport

The aesthetics of Zellerfeld are clearly reflected in the flip flop: chunky, futuristic and a little bit ugly. The familiar Y-strap with the Havaiana logo sits on a voluminous, contoured footbed that hugs the foot. A rounded toe cap covers part of the forefoot in an almost bizarre way. Added to this is the textured surface typical of 3D printing. «Flip flops like you've never seen them before», promises Havaianas in an Instagram post. Whether stylish or not is debatable. But the shoes from Havaianas and Zellerfeld certainly offer a new look.

Available from September

The shoe is set to be launched in September and is expected to be available in five colour variants (off-white, black, red, blue and orange) on the Zellerfeld website. The company manufactures its shoes on demand using the 3D printing process, with delivery usually taking three to four weeks. For many models, it is also possible to scan the foot using an app in order to receive a customised, made-to-measure size.

Header image: Instagram @havaianaseurope

