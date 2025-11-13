Your data. Your choice.

The classic from Dr Martens is now available as rain boots

Stephanie Vinzens
13.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

Dr Martens has launched its first rubber boot to match autumn and winter: the "1460 Rain Boot".

The «1460» boot from Dr Martens is one of the most iconic shoes in young fashion history. Now, 65 years after its market launch, the classic has been reinterpreted as a rain boot.

In recent years, the British brand has boldly expanded its portfolio. In addition to the legendary boots, it now also includes sandals, loafers and ballerinas. With the «1460 Rain Boot», Dr. Martens is now opening another new chapter: It is the brand's first completely waterproof shoe.

The new «1460 Rain Boot» from Dr Martens.
The new «1460 Rain Boot» from Dr Martens.
Source: Dr. Martens

Docs made from PVC

The newcomer not only takes its name from the «1460», but also its shape. Only the laces are missing. Like the classic Docs, the rain boots are heat-sealed and equipped with an air-cushioned sole. Instead of leather, the upper material is made of hard-wearing, waterproof PVC. The textile lining and breathable softwair insole are designed to increase comfort.

A fake welt seam adorns the PVC surface of the rain boot.
A fake welt seam adorns the PVC surface of the rain boot.
Source: Dr. Martens
The waterproof Docs look amazingly stylish.
The waterproof Docs look amazingly stylish.
Source: Dr. Martens

Characteristic elements of the iconic boot, such as the welt seam, have been decoratively embossed into the plastic of the «1460 Rain Boot». The black and yellow heel strap, made of rubber instead of fabric in the waterproof version, and the grooved sole edge are of course also a must.

The shoe is currently available in four colours: black, olive green, yellow and lilac. However, at around 150 francs, the price is not exactly low. Whether the «1460 Rain Boot» will also be included in the Galaxus range remains to be seen.

Something different: The «1460 Rain Boot» in lilac.
Something different: The «1460 Rain Boot» in lilac.
Source: Dr. Martens

Stay tuned - we're testing

Colleague Anika has already got her hands on the lilac-coloured rain boot from Dr. Martens and thinks: «Wow!» They are nice and thickly padded on the inside and look really good with their matt finish. You'll soon find out in Anika's review whether the shoe is also convincing after a thorough test in Hamburg's constant rain

Header image: Dr Martens

