Saving the best for last: Salomon and Carhartt WIP relaunch "X-ALP"

News + Trends
This Carhartt WIP classic turns 50 - and celebrates with an anniversary collection
by Laura Scholz
Did you seriously think we'd leave the year 2025 without one last, euphoric piece of sneaker news? Please ...
Yes, is it Christmas already? This is a question that everyone with a passion for streetwear or outdoor clothing - or even both - is probably asking themselves right now. Because French brand Salomon and US label Carhartt WIP have teamed up again (three years after their first collaboration) and are launching a hiking sneaker on the market today, 18 December: a reinterpretation of the Salomon «X-ALP».
The «X-ALP Carhartt WIP» can therefore boast expertise from two worlds: the performance and function know-how of Salomon and the longevity that can be expected from Carhartt WIP is rightly committed to. How is this symbiosis reflected visually? Black suede with a protective plastic toe cap, thick Contragrip tread sole, milled Ortholite insole, double branding and the characteristic Carhartt WIP camouflage pattern on the tongue and upper.
Does double branding mean double the price? Not in this case! The «X-ALP Carhartt WIP» is now available for 200 francs in the brands' own online shops and from a handful of selected retailers (of which we are unfortunately not one). Happy presents!
Always in the mood for good hits, great trips and clinking drinks.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all
News + Trends
by Laura Scholz
News + Trends
by Stephanie Vinzens
News + Trends
by Laura Scholz