Saving the best for last: Salomon and Carhartt WIP relaunch "X-ALP"

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 18.12.2025

Did you seriously think we'd leave the year 2025 without one last, euphoric piece of sneaker news? Please ...

Yes, is it Christmas already? This is a question that everyone with a passion for streetwear or outdoor clothing - or even both - is probably asking themselves right now. Because French brand Salomon and US label Carhartt WIP have teamed up again (three years after their first collaboration) and are launching a hiking sneaker on the market today, 18 December: a reinterpretation of the Salomon «X-ALP».

Does just as well off-road as it does on the road.

Source: Salomon/Carhartt WIP

The «X-ALP Carhartt WIP» can therefore boast expertise from two worlds: the performance and function know-how of Salomon and the longevity that can be expected from Carhartt WIP is rightly committed to. How is this symbiosis reflected visually? Black suede with a protective plastic toe cap, thick Contragrip tread sole, milled Ortholite insole, double branding and the characteristic Carhartt WIP camouflage pattern on the tongue and upper.

Black and black and black meet Carhartt WIP duck camo.

Source: Salomon/Carhartt WIP The Contragrip tread sole provides grip.

Source: Salomon/Carhartt WIP

Does double branding mean double the price? Not in this case! The «X-ALP Carhartt WIP» is now available for 200 francs in the brands' own online shops and from a handful of selected retailers (of which we are unfortunately not one). Happy presents!

Header image: Salomon/Carhartt WIP

