"Shox TL": Nike finally lands another sneaker hit

Stephanie Vinzens

Every quarter, the fashion search engine Lyst publishes a list of the most popular fashion products. Currently very popular - and available from us: the Nike "Shox TL".

For decades, Nike and Adidas have been in a neck-and-neck race for supremacy in the sneaker game. While Adidas dominated the streets and social media in previous seasons with models such as «Samba», «Gazelle» and «SL72», Nike seemed to be losing touch. However, with the «Shox TL», the US brand has finally managed to score another hit.

Two Nike sneakers in the Lyst ranking

The fashion search engine Lyst has just published its quarterly ranking of the ten most popular products. In other words, those that are most loved, searched for and bought. The it-pieces of the third quarter also include two trainers - both from Nike. The «Moon Shoe» from the collaboration with high-end brand Jacquemus takes seventh place. Right behind it comes a regular Nike model: the «Shox TL», which you can also find here in numerous versions.

The Nike Shox TL is one of the most popular fashion products in Q3.

Source: Instagram @caitlinheathxo

With its chunky design and distinctive shock absorbers, the shoe doesn't really fit into the current era of slim, clean trainers. Nevertheless, or perhaps precisely because of this, it has managed to assert itself. Although the «Shox TL» breaks with the current sneaker canon, it does tie in with certain trends.

Nostalgic and futuristic at the same time

Thanks to the «Shox» columns, it is reminiscent of soccer cleats - a current fashion phenomenon. And as much as the focus has been on minimalist sneakers in recent seasons, there has also been a clear preference for models with eye-catching attributes. Be it hybrids that take some getting used to or exaggerated silhouettes.

The Shox TL goes well with wide trousers thanks to its pointed toe section.

Source: Instagram @diln_

Because nostalgia works as well as ever, it's hardly surprising that the «Shox» range was introduced at the turn of the millennium. Unlike back then, the unique mechanical damping is probably no longer considered an innovation today - but it still looks futuristic 25 years later.

«Shox» line gets a new addition

In fact, Nike brought the «Shox TL» back in 2019, but it wasn't until last year that the model really took off. Now the success of the comeback is officially sealed, bringing fresh momentum to the entire «Shox» range.

The mechanical damping makes up the Shox range.

Source: Instagram @tzefits

Nike recently unveiled the brand new «Shox Z». Its slim silhouette and the heel-like placement of the shock absorbers exclusively at the rear of the sole make it look more elegant. Will we see the «Shox» newcomer in the next Lyst ranking? We can be curious.

For now, the «Shox TL» remains the It sneaker:

Header image: Nike

