News + Trends 4 1

This piece of jewellery is currently celebrating a surprising comeback

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 29.8.2025

Toes are currently very popular in the fashion world. Yes, you read that right. So it's high time to decorate them with rings - again.

Toe shoes, flip-flops, peep-toes - footwear that emphasises the toes is super trendy right now. Or to put it in the words of the New York Times: «It's a great time to be a toe.» Now the newfound love for the once reviled body part is making its way into the world of jewellery and bringing back a long-forgotten accessory: the toe ring.

Toe rings are back!

Source: Instagram @livia

If you're old enough, you might still remember the last time this piece of jewellery was popular - around the turn of the millennium. The fact that toe rings generally looked as if you had bought them in the trashy beach shack next to the ice cream parlour was in keeping with the spirit of the times.

However, as is so often the case, the trend of one decade soon became the kitsch of the next. And so toe rings gradually disappeared from the collective memory. At least in the West. In some cultures, toe rings have a symbolic meaning and are far more than just jewellery. In the Hindu tradition, for example, married women wear them as a sign of their marital status.

Slow rise

Fashion has been slowly making a comeback for a few years now. Luxury label Chloé, for example, started wearing decorated toes again in 2019, Burberry and Rabanne followed suit in 2022 and 2024 respectively, and trendsetter Rihanna decorated her toe with a diamond ring worth half a million dollars two years ago. She thus predicted a new era of toe rings - away from the charm of cheap holiday souvenirs and towards valuable pieces of jewellery.

Burberry Spring/Summer 22.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight Rabanne Spring/Summer 2024.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

Now that fashion has discovered toes and developed a real obsession with decorating and customising everything, the trend is ready for the mainstream. Influencer and fashion writer Leandra Medine Cohen wrote on Instagram at the end of June with a photo of her diamond toe ring: «It's definitely a summer for toe rings.» Musician Bad Bunny would probably agree. As the cover subject for his single «Alambre Púa» released in July, he chose a foot decorated with glitter rings - presumably his own.

Fancy bling also adorns toes these days.

Source: Instagram @palomameehan

Fancier than ever

Something is also happening with the smaller jewellery labels. Simuero launched a collection for the feet this summer - organically shaped silver rings set with colourful zirconia. Chan Luu organised a pedicure party to promote a new crystal toe ring. Charlotte Chesnais, meanwhile, improvised and staged her artfully curved finger rings on toes. In case you're wondering what distinguishes a finger ring from a toe ring: The latter usually has an open, adjustable band that is specially designed to fit the shape of toes.

The Caprice Crystal Toe Ring by Chan Luu.

Source: Instagram @chanluu Charlotte Chesnais shows off her finger rings on her foot.

Source: Instagram @chesnaischarlotte

Simuero conveys a beach feeling - but with style.

Source: Instagram @simuero_

One thing is certain: Toe rings are showing a new side. Some are studded with gemstones, crystals and pearls. Sometimes chunky, sometimes filigree, sometimes lavishly stacked. They look valuable and cleverly designed, not just an afterthought. The nostalgic charm of carefree summer holidays still resonates - it's just grown up and now has style.

Header image: Launchmetrics/Spotlight/Burberry

I like this article! 4 people like this article







