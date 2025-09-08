News + Trends 7 1

You should remember this simple styling trick

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 8.9.2025

Born out of necessity, celebrated by fashion: tying shirts and jumpers around your hips is all the rage at the moment. Why this makes perfect sense in terms of style.

When I was scrolling through my Instagram feed the other day, I noticed that shirts and jumpers are currently being knotted around the hips everywhere. Foulards have already established themselves as hip jewellery this summer, and now shirts and jumpers are the autumnal answer to them.

A nod to the 90s

Tying shirts, jackets & Co. around your waist after a change in the weather to keep your hands free is nothing new. At the moment, however, the small handle is increasingly becoming a style statement again. «Again», because of course it's been around before. For example, in the grungy 90s and - not so long ago - in the mid-2010s.

Jacket and shirt create a harmonious picture.

Source: Instagram @cestclau The shirt gives the look more movement.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

The colourful jumper adds that certain something.

Source: Instagram @galinarkhi

In contrast to previous trend waves, this time the hip ballast looks less random and more purposefully and harmoniously integrated into the styling. Shirts or jumpers wrapped around the waist add colour accents, bring patterns into play and add new textures. Used as an accessory, the shirt can give the outfit an additional component that makes it appear more complex. Like belts, they can define contours or create additional volume and thus more dynamism through the layering effect. This seems to be particularly popular in the fashion world at the moment.

Hips also want to be decorated

The dress-over-trousers look is also very popular at the moment. And a tied shirt that drapes around the hips like a skirt creates a similar look, but feels less daring: like a kind of train for everyday wear. Fashion currently loves anything that dangles, flutters and adds movement to an outfit - fringes, flounces, bag charms. The hips also become the centre of attention: chains, several belts, a silk scarf or even a shirt create dynamism and set playful accents.

One shirt, four sleeves.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight Maison Mihara Yasuhiro SS26: Skirt or jumper?

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

Even some designs reflect the trend of wrapping tops around the hips. For example, there are garments with tie details that resemble sleeves or skirts that look as if they are converted jumpers. A nice reminder that we don't always have to wear clothes the way they're meant to be worn - we can also use them for other purposes with a childlike sense of experimentation.

Header image: Launchmetrics/Spotlight/Homme Plissé Issey Miyake

