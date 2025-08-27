News + Trends 7 0

According to Pinterest predictions, you'll be wearing this in autumn

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 27.8.2025

No need to wait and see what might be in fashion next season - Pinterest simply tells you today. That's what I call service. Here's the preview for autumn.

How often do you wish you could see into the future? As far as trends are concerned, it's not even that utopian. Data analyses make it possible. Pinterest, for example, already knows which style direction autumn will take. According to the analyses of the visual search engine and perhaps the most beautiful of all social platforms, the coming season will be dominated by:

Polka dots

Searches for terms related to the «polka dot aesthetic» have increased by 699 per cent. Although self-praise stinks, it's worth mentioning that my fashion colleague Stephanie Vinzens predicted this trend at the end of January. There is really no doubt about it now! If you haven't already done so, now is the time to stock up on dots.

Pinterest is in dot fever.

Source: Spotlight/Launchmetrics Inspiration abounds.

Source: Spotlight/Launchmetrics

Preppy chic

What does that even mean, you ask? The name «Preppy» is derived from the English term preparatory school, or prep school for short. Private grammar schools for well-off pupils, where there is often a dress code, if not compulsory uniform. I'm just saying pleated skirts and trousers, shirts, cardigans. Yes, basically Britney Spears' look in «... Baby One More Time», or about 50 per cent of all the outfits from «Gossip Girl».

So autumn is going to be kind of good in terms of style - and in womenswear and menswear, by the way.

From the elite school to the street.

Source: Spotlight/Launchmetrics Passed, keep it up!

Source: Spotlight/Launchmetrics

Vintage watches

A search term that mainly drives male Pinterest users is the «vintage watch aesthetic». Analogue should be back on the wrist, preferably with a leather strap. Digital items such as an old Casio are also allowed - but no more smartwatches, please. At least that's how the preferences in search behaviour are shaping up.

As luck would have it, I tried out a few Casio models a few months ago. You can find my conclusion here.

High five to all analogue watch fans.

Source: Spotlight/Launchmetrics Cool kids wear Casio.

Source: Spotlight/Launchmetrics

Header image: Spotlight/Launchmetrics

