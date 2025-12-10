These beauty trends await you in 2026

Essie Gel Couture
360 Spiked With Style, Gel-Effect Nail Polish
Every December, Pinterest gives us a glimpse into the future: What will be hip in the coming months? What aesthetics are we craving? These are the beauty highlights from the 2026 trend report.
Whether these predictions always hit the mark? I don't know now. Nevertheless, the trend predictions from the annual report «Pinterest Predicts» are exciting. Just because you can see which search queries have gone through the roof on the social media platform and what people seem to be interested in (so far!) - and will possibly continue to be interested in 2026. Here you can get an overview of the beauty-related prophecies.
Vampires never seem to go out of fashion. Good for them. And me, because I'm a big fan. Pinterest users searched more frequently for vampire beauty (+90%), vampire hairstyles (+40%), dark romantic make-up (+160%) and the Carmilla aesthetic (+60%). The latter is a female vampire character from the novel of the same name by author Sheridan Le Fanu. A work that created the basis for Bram Stoker's «Dracula» In the world of beauty, the after-dark look manifests itself in darkly painted nails, romantic gothic hairstyles and skilfully smudged kohl.
Clarins Crayon
01 Black
Clinique Almost
Black Honey
Gen Z and millennials are saying goodbye to symmetry. According to Pinterest, colourful chaos will reign in 2026. This means «mismatched nail designs» instead of uniform manicures (different nail colours per hand +125%), contrasting eyeshadow, liner and lipstick combinations (eccentric make-up +100%) and asymmetrical long bobs (+85%).
Catrice Eyeliner Matte Liner Water-Activated mehrfarbig
Invisibobble Clamp Clips Sol Dazz Wa 2
2 pcs.
Mrs. Ertha Aquabelles KinderNagellack Sprinkle
Ever since Selena Gomez launched her new perfume «Rare» together with four layering balms (i.e. perfumed creams with different notes), I've been convinced that this concept is on its way up. The so-called «Fragrance Layering» - the layering of different fragrances - has a decisive advantage: you can change a (generic) fragrance so that it is completely customised to you. What's more, you can create your own personal signature fragrance in this way (+45% in search queries). For many, combining even starts with the shower gel.
But don't forget: Layering is a creative act that you can achieve with just two fragrances. You don't need a closet full of bottles and you certainly don't need to buy a ready-made set from a single brand (which, in my opinion, severely limits the fun of experimenting).
«The aliens are here and they're bringing style from another galaxy.» This is how Pinterest summarises the interstellar trend. The search was for extraterrestrial make-up (+140%), alien-core aesthetics (+80%) and opalescence (+115%). Everything you need for a look straight out of a sci-fi blockbuster. And between you and me: the desire to escape to imaginary, distant galaxies seems pretty understandable to me right now.
Nailberry L'Oxygéné Cosmic
Colour paint
NYX Professional Make-Up Nyx Jumbo
02 Vanilla Ice Cream, Highlighter
NYX Professional Make-Up NYX Highlight Contour
40 No 1 Butta, Highlighter, 5 g
As a massive Disney fan, I see the world through rose-tinted glasses. I worship series from the 90s and consider mermaids a religion. When I’m not dancing in glitter rain, I’m either hanging out at pyjama parties or sitting at my make-up table. P.S. I love you, bacon, garlic and onions.
