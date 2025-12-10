News + Trends 11 0

These beauty trends await you in 2026

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 10.12.2025

Every December, Pinterest gives us a glimpse into the future: What will be hip in the coming months? What aesthetics are we craving? These are the beauty highlights from the 2026 trend report.

Whether these predictions always hit the mark? I don't know now. Nevertheless, the trend predictions from the annual report «Pinterest Predicts» are exciting. Just because you can see which search queries have gone through the roof on the social media platform and what people seem to be interested in (so far!) - and will possibly continue to be interested in 2026. Here you can get an overview of the beauty-related prophecies.

Vamp Romantic

Vampires never seem to go out of fashion. Good for them. And me, because I'm a big fan. Pinterest users searched more frequently for vampire beauty (+90%), vampire hairstyles (+40%), dark romantic make-up (+160%) and the Carmilla aesthetic (+60%). The latter is a female vampire character from the novel of the same name by author Sheridan Le Fanu. A work that created the basis for Bram Stoker's «Dracula» In the world of beauty, the after-dark look manifests itself in darkly painted nails, romantic gothic hairstyles and skilfully smudged kohl.

This is what Vamp Romantic looks like on the pinboard.

Source: Screenshot: Pinterest

Chaos Chic

Gen Z and millennials are saying goodbye to symmetry. According to Pinterest, colourful chaos will reign in 2026. This means «mismatched nail designs» instead of uniform manicures (different nail colours per hand +125%), contrasting eyeshadow, liner and lipstick combinations (eccentric make-up +100%) and asymmetrical long bobs (+85%).

Chaos Chic on Pinterest.

Source: Screenshot Pinterest

Parfum layering

Ever since Selena Gomez launched her new perfume «Rare» together with four layering balms (i.e. perfumed creams with different notes), I've been convinced that this concept is on its way up. The so-called «Fragrance Layering» - the layering of different fragrances - has a decisive advantage: you can change a (generic) fragrance so that it is completely customised to you. What's more, you can create your own personal signature fragrance in this way (+45% in search queries). For many, combining even starts with the shower gel.

First the balm with fresh bergamot, then the perfume, that's what Rare Beauty thought.

Source: Instagram: @rarebeauty

But don't forget: Layering is a creative act that you can achieve with just two fragrances. You don't need a closet full of bottles and you certainly don't need to buy a ready-made set from a single brand (which, in my opinion, severely limits the fun of experimenting).

Cosmic Vibes

«The aliens are here and they're bringing style from another galaxy.» This is how Pinterest summarises the interstellar trend. The search was for extraterrestrial make-up (+140%), alien-core aesthetics (+80%) and opalescence (+115%). Everything you need for a look straight out of a sci-fi blockbuster. And between you and me: the desire to escape to imaginary, distant galaxies seems pretty understandable to me right now.

Cosmic vibes in pictures.

Source: Screenshot Pinterest

Header image: Pinterest Predicts

I like this article! 11 people like this article







