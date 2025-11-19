News + Trends 10 1

Fjällräven's backpack with wooden frame wins ISPO Award

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 19.11.2025

A super-light rucksack for outdoor adventures? Who doesn't immediately think of high-tech materials? Fjällräven's ISPO award-winning Kajka X-Lätt 45 shows that birch and recycled fabrics can also be used.

«How can we make a Fjällräven rucksack lighter while retaining the typical materials and features?» - This question was the starting point for a project in Fjällräven's prototype workshop in Stockholm. The result is the Kajka X-Lätt 45, which weighs only around one kilo. It has now been awarded a prize by the jury at the international sports trade fair ISPO, which takes place in Munich from 30 November to 2 December - we will be reporting on site.

The Kajka X-Lätt 45 has a frame made of laminated birch wood - a renewable, lightweight and stable alternative to conventional aluminium or plastic constructions. It is not the first Fjällräven backpack to use a wooden frame. The previous Kajka models also had birchwood frames, but were heavier.

Lightweight with a wooden frame: Despite efforts to reduce weight, Fjällräven retains the natural material.

Source: Fjällräven

Recycled materials and adjustable back panel

The exterior of the 45-litre rucksack is made of Vinylon F, a synthetic fibre that is also used to make the well-known Kånken rucksacks. The fabric looks like a natural fibre. It swells when wet and closes small gaps, making the material water-repellent.

The Kajka X-Lätt 45 offers plenty of space and is said to weigh only around one kilo.

Source: Fjällräven

The interior is made from recycled polyamide and has an extra compartment for a hydration system. It also has a removable inner pocket that you can carry as a sling bag for everything that needs to be quickly accessible.

You can also hang the inner pocket around your neck to keep important items to hand.

Source: Fjällräven

The back section is adjustable so that it fits different body types, according to the manufacturer. Women and men are said to have tested the backpack for comfort and fit. It is also said to be available in two versions, S/M and M/L, to ensure good weight distribution and stability when hiking.

Removable pockets and modular design

There are pockets in the lid and on the sides of the backpack that you can use to organise your luggage. An additional, detachable pocket can hold clothing, such as a rain jacket, that you want to have to hand quickly. Two detachable loops allow you to carry an ice axe or trekking poles for more technical tours.

The rucksack should also have space for equipment for more difficult tours.

Source: Fjällräven

The Kajka X-Lätt 45 has a modular design so that you can remove parts such as pockets and straps. On the one hand to save weight, on the other to be able to repair or replace them if they break.

«It's not about chasing ultralight trends, but about creating meaningful lightness that is achieved through well thought-out design, sustainable materials and manufacturing geared towards durability», writes ISPO. The jury particularly recognised the wooden frame, repairability and timeless design.

The Kajka X-Lätt 45 is expected to be available in March 2026. It will be available in the colours Fossil (a light grey-brown) and green.

Header image: Fjällräven

