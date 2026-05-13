"Microscopic" concealers and other releases that won't let me go

News + Trends
The smartphone (unfortunately) becomes a beauty case - and Hailey Bieber did it
by Natalie Hemengül
I have four brand new beauty products to share with you. Exciting or to excite? You decide.
Lipliner and lipstick combined in one product - the idea behind the «DoubleDown Lip Definers» is by no means new. The cosmetics brand Sacheu has not reinvented the wheel. Just taken it out of the basement and dusted it off. My interest? Aroused because: a wide selection of ten shades, a practical-looking bullet shape and a subtle colour difference between dark contour colour and lighter lipstick (for a natural look).
The product promises defined contours and nourished lips with just one swipe. Silky finish and nourishing ingredients such as vitamin E, avocado and rosehip oil included.
Exciting: This 2-in-1 product type reappears every few years, only to disappear quietly and secretly backwards into the bushes. Will it harbour trend potential this time?
The products are already available. We do not yet stock the brand on Galaxus.
Gamechanger or questionable expression of hyperspecialisation? I'm still not quite sure how to categorise Maybelline's new product. The concealer in liner format is characterised by an ultra-narrow 3-millimetre lead and is a tool for precision work. It is designed to conceal small spots, marks and imperfections in the complexion with as little product as possible. However, with a little skill, you can also achieve spot concealing with your favourite concealer pencil.
Maybelline's line is said to include twelve colours and promises full coverage, 24-hour hold and a gel formula with 0.5 per cent salicylic acid and chamomile to help with healing. The liners are also said to be suitable for contouring and highlighting. When applied to large areas, this becomes expensive fun.
When they will be launched on the market is still unclear. So far, the concealers have only been seen on the beauty news account «Trendmood». Maybelline itself does not appear to have officially communicated anything yet.
Tiktok sometimes seems like a hermetically sealed parallel world to me. Thanks to paid partnerships, some people there can already test the «Lid Lingerie Cream Eye Pigments». Outside of Tiktok, you will find virtually no information about the liquid eyeshadows from Nyx. The ten tubes include metallic and matte shades.
The formula contains hyaluronic acid and is said to be ultra-easy to apply and blend with your finger. Once dry, Nyx promises 24-hour hold. No wearing off or settling in the crease. You can also apply the product with a brush as an eyeliner. I definitely want to try this.
It is not yet clear when the liquid eyeshadows will be launched. But I'm sure it won't be long now.
It's not as if the world has been waiting for (another) liquid blush. The market is supplied. But don't the «Insatiable Liquid Blushes» from Nars just look juicy? Two finishes (satin and shimmer), 16 colours. The violet shade «Lose Control» in particular makes me want to experiment.
As with every Nars collection: the shimmering bestseller shade «Orgasm» and two variants of the pink peach shade (yawn!). According to Trendmood, this is a lightweight, buildable formula that blends easily and wears for up to 16 hours.
The line is set to go on sale in May.
As a massive Disney fan, I see the world through rose-tinted glasses. I worship series from the 90s and consider mermaids a religion. When I’m not dancing in glitter rain, I’m either hanging out at pyjama parties or sitting at my make-up table. P.S. I love you, bacon, garlic and onions.
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