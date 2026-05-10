Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Pia Seidel
News + Trends
00

Lamps as jewellery: the new lighting trend from Milan

Pia Seidel
11.5.2026
Translation: machine translated
Pictures: Pia Seidel

Silver elements that shimmer. Lamps that swing in corners - almost like a pendant on an earring. A trend was unmistakable at the Milan Design Week: Light is becoming jewellery.

Milan, April 2026: Lights everywhere, but none of them are hanging where you expect them. Instead of in the centre of the room: in a niche and occupying the full height. Less lighting, more gesture.

Interior designer Barbara Reimelt - known from Architectural Digest and Business of Home - already has a term for this: «Lighting like jewellery». Luminaires should feel special, curved, multi-layered, made of mixed materials - just like jewellery.

Whether the Yuyun model from Bover or the Dana luminaire from Tacchini ...
Whether the Yuyun model from Bover or the Dana luminaire from Tacchini ...
... these designs are somewhere other than the usual power connection in the centre.
... these designs are somewhere other than the usual power connection in the centre.
Stratum: not a single piece, but a necklace.
Stratum: not a single piece, but a necklace.

The chandelier looks anything but taken off the street. Each shade is 3D-printed over 36 hours, layer by layer, in fractal patterns that shape and scatter the light.

Talisman instead of uplighter

The Alcova is one of the most unconventional exhibition platforms at Milan Design Week: abandoned industrial buildings, old villas - a setting that makes a statement in itself. A perfect fit: the collection «Totemic» by Andrea Claire Studio. The hanging lamps are made of Hanji paper. The traditional Korean material is known for its durability and warm-looking transparency. The lights come in natural colours with silver leaf on brass. In various sizes, layered like pearls on a necklace, they take up the whole room. In many cultures, totems are vessels of meaning that are passed down from generation to generation. Here, the lamp takes on this role.

An object with a history, ...
An object with a history, ...
... not a quickly replaced accessory.
... not a quickly replaced accessory.

The Andrea Claire Studio stands for sculptural lighting systems at the interface between art and architecture. With «Totemic», Claire looks back on over a decade of research into paper as a lighting material. However, not everything that impressed at the design week was new.

A vintage find as a sign

The third example is not a new design, but a reunion: a pendant lamp called «Sirray» by Kazuhide Takahama, designed for Sirrah in Italy in 1970. It was brought back by Dimore Studio - one of Milan's most influential interior design studios, which creates spaces that cannot be categorised by era.

Sirray floats above the sofa, offset to the side.
Sirray floats above the sofa, offset to the side.

The fact that Dimore has placed a vintage piece at the centre is no coincidence: the studio is considered a seismograph. What appears there will soon be found elsewhere too.

Whether newly designed or 50 years old: what unites all three is the same idea. Luminaires are allowed to stand out again. They can hang wherever they want, in large numbers - and swing like charms. The ceiling remains the starting point. But the destination is the niche.

This could also dangle in your home

Domoletti Luminaire ceiling BANTI, 15 W, LED (1700 lm)
Pendant lamps
EUR52,90

Domoletti Luminaire ceiling BANTI, 15 W, LED

1700 lm

Lucande LED-Hängeleuchte Fedra, Glas, grau/weiss, Ø 17 cm (4440 lm)
Pendant lamps

Lucande LED-Hängeleuchte Fedra, Glas, grau/weiss, Ø 17 cm

4440 lm

Energy Label F
Domoletti Luminaire ceiling BANTI, 15 W, LED (1700 lm)
Pendant lamps
EUR52,90

Domoletti Luminaire ceiling BANTI, 15 W, LED

1700 lm

Lucande LED-Hängeleuchte Fedra, Glas, grau/weiss, Ø 17 cm (4440 lm)
Energy Label F
Pendant lamps

Lucande LED-Hängeleuchte Fedra, Glas, grau/weiss, Ø 17 cm

4440 lm

Header image: Pia Seidel

This article has no likes yet.

User Avatar
User Avatar
Pia Seidel
Senior Editor
Pia.Seidel@digitecgalaxus.ch

Like a cheerleader, I love celebrating good design and bringing you closer to everything furniture- and interior design- related. I regularly curate simple yet sophisticated interior ideas, report on trends and interview creative minds about their work.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Coffee machines: The secret stars of Milan Design Week

    by Pia Seidel

  • Opinion

    Pia’s Picks: jelly shoe-style home accessories

    by Pia Seidel

  • Guide

    Circus for your home: clear the ring for the 2026 living trends

    by Pia Seidel

Comments

Avatar