The smartphone (unfortunately) becomes a beauty case - and Hailey Bieber did it

News + Trends
Back to the future: these smartphones are wild
by Michelle Brändle
I think it makes sense to keep things to hand. But do I have to strap them to my smartphone? The cosmetics industry thinks: absolutely!
First, beauty products conquered our handbags in the form of pendants. Now lip gloss, powder and co. are taking over our smartphones. More precisely, our mobile phone cases. This means that make-up is not only always to hand, but is also displayed like jewellery.
If you're now thinking «How unnecessary!», well then ... I'm right there with you.
Dangling from your bag, a lip balm can be a practical eye-catcher. On the back of my phone, the extra is impractical at best. I should know. Because for the cover photo above, I attached such a lip gloss holder to my case. After just a few seconds, it was clear:
Lipgloss 1, hands 0.
I don't know how I'm supposed to hold my device like this. Apart from the fact that my mobile will never be able to see the inside of a trouser pocket again due to its expansive dimensions. But hey, trends have never been about functionality anyway. Incidentally, this one was started by Rhode, Hailey Bieber's lifestyle brand.
The «Lip Cases» are mobile phone cases that match the colour and shape of their «Peptide Lip Treatments». This means you can pack your Rhode lip treatment perfectly into the opening. The concept was well received. It's clear that one brand after another is launching their own version of it.
Rhode has even developed its phone cases further in the meantime: So-called «Snap-On Lip Cases» are now also available to buy (see image above). They can be attached to all compatible iPhone models and cases using MagSafe technology. They are intended as a companion accessory for the new «Peptide Lip Tints».
While I'm still thinking about Rhodes' slender design «You can do it!», Charlotte Tilbury's creation makes me want to fall to my knees crying and scream «Why?» with my arms stretched out to the sky.
The luxury brand has compressed its bestselling powder and stuck it on a kind of popsocket. As if the design wasn't already chunky enough, the whole thing is lined with sweeping angel wings. Are they supposed to help prevent the mobile from falling? It would be smarter, because a powder is probably much more fragile than a mobile phone.
I find the playful design of the bodycare brand Daise much more appealing. Their «Lip Balm Phone PODs» hide a lip moisturiser with vitamin E and shea butter under their flowery look. Really cute!
Let's hope that the beauty industry leaves it at mobile phones and doesn't set its sights on our laptops in the near future. Although, I'd rather see a Daise flower on my laptop than on my smartphone ... 🌸
As a massive Disney fan, I see the world through rose-tinted glasses. I worship series from the 90s and consider mermaids a religion. When I’m not dancing in glitter rain, I’m either hanging out at pyjama parties or sitting at my make-up table. P.S. I love you, bacon, garlic and onions.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all