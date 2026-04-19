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The smartphone (unfortunately) becomes a beauty case - and Hailey Bieber did it

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 20.4.2026

I think it makes sense to keep things to hand. But do I have to strap them to my smartphone? The cosmetics industry thinks: absolutely!

First, beauty products conquered our handbags in the form of pendants. Now lip gloss, powder and co. are taking over our smartphones. More precisely, our mobile phone cases. This means that make-up is not only always to hand, but is also displayed like jewellery.

If you're now thinking «How unnecessary!», well then ... I'm right there with you.

Essence's heart-shaped lip gloss holder has suction cups on the back and can be easily attached to your mobile.

Source: Essence Phone charms are also beautified: the lip balm to go from the Arielle collection.

Source: Essence

Nice, but doesn't that bother you?

Dangling from your bag, a lip balm can be a practical eye-catcher. On the back of my phone, the extra is impractical at best. I should know. Because for the cover photo above, I attached such a lip gloss holder to my case. After just a few seconds, it was clear:

Lipgloss 1, hands 0.

I don't know how I'm supposed to hold my device like this. Apart from the fact that my mobile will never be able to see the inside of a trouser pocket again due to its expansive dimensions. But hey, trends have never been about functionality anyway. Incidentally, this one was started by Rhode, Hailey Bieber's lifestyle brand.

Merch from Rhode: the silicone Snap-On Lip Case.

Source: Instagram @rhode

The «Lip Cases» are mobile phone cases that match the colour and shape of their «Peptide Lip Treatments». This means you can pack your Rhode lip treatment perfectly into the opening. The concept was well received. It's clear that one brand after another is launching their own version of it.

Rhode has even developed its phone cases further in the meantime: So-called «Snap-On Lip Cases» are now also available to buy (see image above). They can be attached to all compatible iPhone models and cases using MagSafe technology. They are intended as a companion accessory for the new «Peptide Lip Tints».

While I'm still thinking about Rhodes' slender design «You can do it!», Charlotte Tilbury's creation makes me want to fall to my knees crying and scream «Why?» with my arms stretched out to the sky.

The Airbrush Flawless Finishing Powder as a retractable smartphone handle.

Source: Instagram @trendmood1 Mine is not.

Source: Instagram @trendmood1

The luxury brand has compressed its bestselling powder and stuck it on a kind of popsocket. As if the design wasn't already chunky enough, the whole thing is lined with sweeping angel wings. Are they supposed to help prevent the mobile from falling? It would be smarter, because a powder is probably much more fragile than a mobile phone.

I find the playful design of the bodycare brand Daise much more appealing. Their «Lip Balm Phone PODs» hide a lip moisturiser with vitamin E and shea butter under their flowery look. Really cute!

Slide on and care for your lips.

Source: Instagram @daisebeauty Why a separate lip balm was still tied around the smartphone here, nobody knows.

Source: Instagram @daisebeauty

Let's hope that the beauty industry leaves it at mobile phones and doesn't set its sights on our laptops in the near future. Although, I'd rather see a Daise flower on my laptop than on my smartphone ... 🌸

Header image: Natalie Hemengül

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