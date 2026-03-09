News + Trends 2 1

Back to the future: these smartphones are wild

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 9.3.2026

I was afraid that smartphones would all look the same in the future. At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, I discovered a whole host of new - and old - designs.

At the technology trade fair in Barcelona, I find lots of smartphones that all look the same - and lots of copies of the orange iPhone Pro Max. However, some manufacturers are venturing into unique models and exciting concepts.

Robot Phone from Honor

I was really looking forward to the Robot Phone from Honor even before the MWC started. I was already sure from our news in advance that something groundbreaking was finally happening in the smartphone world.

The idea and realisation of the smartphone with an extendable gimbal camera seem very promising. The camera can rotate in all directions. This should keep me centred during video calls and filming. As the phone (what else) is equipped with AI, it also scans the surroundings with the camera and reacts to them as required.

The Robot Phone from Honor always keeps you in view - thanks to the gimbal camera.

Source: Jan Johannsen

For example, it should be able to give feedback on my outfit by nodding or shaking my head. Or dance along when the beat drops in the club. The really important things... After the presentation, I'm more confused than enthusiastic about Honour's idea. But perhaps even more useful everyday scenarios will be added before the release announced for the second half of 2026.

Rotatable push-button mobile phone from Frog

I can elegantly slide open the square phone from Frog instead of flipping it open in the traditional way. I then type my text messages on the practical QWERTY keyboard. Excuse me? Is this 2026? That's right! That's why there's an extra button for WhatsApp and Facebook as well as a fast 4G connection. Then the device will have arrived in 2015 after all.

Rotatable smartphone with keyboard - in 2026!

I'm particularly fond of the Gameboy version with the directional pad. It awakens nostalgic feelings in me.

If a smartphone and a Gameboy had a child.

Classic folding instead of rotating is also offered by Frog with the colourful model «Pocket 2». Here, the manufacturer worked with graphic designers who embellished the backs with well-known characters, such as «My Melody» or «Hello Kitty».

Yep, I like it kitschy.

Thunderstorm in the case

I can hardly believe my eyes when I see the next thunderstorm right in my hand: Gas is embedded in the housing of the Tecno Pova Neon. High voltage turns it into real plasma and creates lightning. It's fascinating and intimidating at the same time as I run my finger over the casing and the lightning flashes follow my fingertip. I'm not entirely comfortable with it, but it's still just a concept.

Unibody metal housing with light effects

The Pova Metal is also from Tecno. The cool feel of the first 5G smartphone with a unibody metal housing has a high-quality feel. The dot-matrix light effects dance across the back and give the solid metal a futuristic look. I am particularly impressed by the blue edges.

Attach accessories magnetically

A third concept from Tecno. The manufacturer calls it «Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology».

Tecno is showing two versions of the magnetic smartphone at its stand at the MWC: one with four magnets and one with two. A whole range of magnetic accessories can be attached to the smartphone. From power banks and cameras to microphones with wind protection. Our colleague Jan has reported on this in detail.

Gaming phone with visible water cooling

ZTE Nubia presents exciting models of its gaming smartphones, the Redmagic series, every year. This time, the manufacturer is presenting the Redmagic 11 Pro with visible water cooling. I can see it at work through the viewing window on the back.

Chic special edition for gaming enthusiasts

The special edition of the Nubia Redmagic 11 Pro Plus was created in cooperation with the game Wuthering Waves. I didn't know the game beforehand, but I really like the design in metallic red and the details. Along with the phone, there is also a stylish power supply and other accessories in a matching look.

Futuristic approach in metallic red.

For this, of course, you also need the right wallpaper.

Talking on the phone with your pet

The Pet Phone from Petpogo can be attached to your pet's collar. I don't have a pet myself. Nevertheless, I am amused by the idea of this tiny device dangling from my (non-existent) cat's collar and testing out the two-way phone function.

I could not only use the Pet Phone to locate my cat, but also tell her when to come home at any time. I wonder if I'll just get a cheeky «meow» back?

A phone for my future pet?

If you not only want to talk to your four-legged friend, but also see the world from their perspective, there is a suitable accessory: the Pet Cam. It can be attached directly to the Pet Phone.

For additional eyes on the Pet Phone, there is the Pet Cam.

Tool for helicopter parents or legitimate kids' mobile phone?

Alt shows off its latest phone for kids called Code. The smartphone is small and light - perfect for children's hands - and can also be worn around the neck with a strap. Three numbered buttons allow you to save the three most important contacts that the child can call directly. And for emergencies, there is an SOS button - or a switch on the side of the other of the two models. This dials a stored emergency number directly.

The Alt children's phone is minimalist, small and light.

Pura X from Huawei

The Pura X from Huawei is one of my favourite foldable smartphones. For one simple reason: it works a little differently to previous models. It is one of those foldables that are smaller than a normal phone when closed and still open like a book. A combination of Samsung's Flip and Fold variants.

The Pura X from Huawei folds differently.

Header image: Michelle Brändle

