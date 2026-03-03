News + Trends 1 0

Flat and magnetic: accessories adhere to the Tecno concept smartphone

A thin smartphone as a base and magnetically attached accessories: Chinese manufacturer Tecno presents a concept with a forgotten technology.

In 2016, Motorola caused a stir with the Moto Z and the Moto Mods are causing a stir. Accessories such as a camera or battery could be attached to the thinnest smartphone to date. However, the concept did not catch on. Tecno is reviving it at the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Thinner than ever before.

Thinner than the Moto Z

The concept is called «Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology». At 4.9 millimetres, the smartphone is even thinner than the Moto Z at 5.2 millimetres. As the Tecno model is not yet available to buy, Motorola can continue to claim the title of thinnest smartphone.

The basis of Tecno's concept is thin and light.

Tecno is presenting two versions of the magnetic smartphone at its stand at the MWC: one with four magnets on the back and one with two.

There is space for up to two extensions with four magnets. Here, for example, an action camera and a speaker.

The variant with four magnets allows up to two different extensions to be attached at the same time. The power banks themselves have magnets and can theoretically be stacked endlessly. With more than two, however, it becomes heavy and unwieldy.

The smartphone base with a powerbank.

In the concept smartphone with two magnets, the other modules also have magnets on the outside. For example, not only can a microphone be attached to the external battery, but also a windscreen.

This is where an extension lands on the power bank.

The telephoto lens with large lens leaves no room for additional accessories. But like all the other extensions on the stand, it is not a mock-up, it works.

The camera extension is quickly attached thanks to the magnets.

The magnets are also interfaces for power and data transmission. Some modules also communicate with the smartphone via Wi-Fi. They can also be used independently of the smartphone, such as the speaker.

The concept version with four magnets.

There are currently no precise technical data on the device - and no statement on whether or when it will become reality.

A wide range of extensions.

Pova Neon: flashes in the smartphone

In contrast, another concept that Tecno is showcasing at its stand is purely optical in nature. The housing of the Pova Neon contains a gas. A high voltage converts it to plasma and generates lightning in the smartphone. That looks cool. At this early stage of development, it is still unimportant how break-proof the gas container is or how the flash generation affects the battery life.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

