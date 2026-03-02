News + Trends 5 4

Motorola's new foldable with Snapdragon chip and huge battery

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 2.3.2026

Until now, Motorola foldables were only known in pocket format. In Barcelona, the manufacturer is showing its first large foldable and revealing all the details.

After Samsung, Honor and Huawei, Motorola is also taking the plunge with the large foldable phone. The manufacturer already unveiled it in Las Vegas in January and I was able to get a first impression of the Razr Fold at the MWC in Barcelona.

The Razr Fold is as big as a regular smartphone when folded, but becomes a mini tablet with pen support when unfolded. Despite the folding function, Motorola promises strong performance, long battery life and good cameras.

Design and display: on a par with Samsung

Motorola is presenting its foldable in two stylish versions. The «lily white» has a soft shimmer, and the black version has a slightly rougher feel. The camera hump is incorporated into the housing with a smooth transition. The Foldable feels robust and high-quality, and the manufacturer has also done a good job with the hinge - as with its smaller Foldables.

The Motorola Razr in lily white.

The external display of the Razr Fold is a 6.6-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 1-165 hertz. It achieves a peak screen brightness of up to 6200 nits. This is decent and should make the display readable even in direct sunlight.

When open, the smartphone measures 8.1 inches and is just 4.7 millimetres thin. Competitor Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 has similar dimensions with a thickness of 4.2 millimetres and 8 inches when open.

The Foldable's display measures 8.1 inches when opened.

Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protects the outer display of the Razr Fold. The robust material is designed to withstand drops onto asphalt from a height of one metre without damage. The glass also minimises light reflections.

The Razr Fold weighs just 240 grammes, which is only 40 grammes more than a standard smartphone. It is IP49 certified. This means protection against larger foreign objects and waterproof up to 1.5 metres deep in fresh water. This puts it on a par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Hardware: powerful chip and large battery

The Motorola Razr Fold is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. In terms of performance, this is slightly behind the currently most powerful chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. 12 or 16 gigabytes of RAM are available.

The battery is impressively large at 6000 mAh and, according to Motorola, should last for hours so that users don't have to worry. The manufacturer does not provide more detailed information on the battery life. The battery can be charged with up to 80 watts on the cable and with 50 watts without a cable.

Three 50 megapixels.

For photos, Motorola has installed three 50-megapixel cameras on the back. The telephoto lens offers triple optical zoom. You can take selfies with either 32 (external) or 20 megapixels (internal).

Software: lots of AI

Motorola delivers the Razr with Android 16 and its own user interface. It also comes with a lot of AI from Motorola and Google. For example, «Circle to Search», various image editing options or the «sketch to image» function. The manufacturer promises software updates for seven years - for Android and security patches alike. This puts Motorola on a par with competitors Samsung and Google.

In addition to the form factor, Motorola offers some practical functions on the software side. For example, you can use two apps next to each other when the device is unfolded or place the device half-opened. The Razr Fold then automatically switches to a calendar view with the date and time.

Placed unfolded like this, the Razr automatically switches to the calendar view with time.

The smartphone also supports the new (separately available) Motorola Pen Ultra on both displays. You can use it to create notes and sketches on the phone. The Pen Ultra responds to different pressure levels and has a button for a quick selection menu. However, it comes in a separate charging case, which makes the pen less practical when travelling.

You can write and draw on the Fold thanks to Motorola's stylus.

Price and availability

The Razr Fold is available in black-blue with a roughened back and in lily white and costs 1999 francs (RRP). That's around 2200 euros. Motorola has also introduced a special edition for football fans in black with a gold-plated frame and FIFA logo. Pre-sales start on 13 April and the devices will be delivered from 15 May. It is still being clarified when exactly the devices will be available in our shop.

Header image: Michelle Brändle

I like this article! 5 people like this article







