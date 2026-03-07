News + Trends 3 1

Rugged phones go to extremes: mini mobiles and battery monsters at MWC

The trend in rugged phones is going to extremes. Very large outdoor phones can be seen at the Mobile World Congress, but also very small ones.

The big manufacturers are keeping their hands off rugged phones completely. Cynically, I could almost assume that they profit from shattered screens and dented cameras. Or they simply like to sell additional protective covers.

This is an opportunity for small manufacturers to bring outdoor mobiles onto the market that don't immediately break when they slip out of your hand and hit concrete. Two new trends in rugged phones can be seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Some manufacturers are building very large models, others very small ones.

Cubot Kingkong Mini 4: like a stone

The Kingkong Mini 4 is less reminiscent of the giant ape and more of Iron Man's armour. In the hand, the smartphone feels a bit like a stone: compact, yet solid. The device weighs 190 grammes, but is only 6.1 centimetres wide and 12.9 centimetres high. In terms of thickness, I measured almost 1.7 centimetres, which is as much as two normal smartphones stacked on top of each other.

The miniature rugged phone fits comfortably in the hand.

Thanks to the thickness, a 4700 mAh battery fits into the device. The screen is 4.7 inches in size and has a maximum refresh rate of 90 hertz. The main camera has a resolution of 48 megapixels, the manufacturer has installed 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory (expandable). The processor is a Unisoc T7255 - which was launched in 2019. The fact that only Android 15 is installed and there are unlikely to be many updates is another downside.

However, the device is really robust: it fulfils the IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810H standards. The manufacturer guarantees that it works up to five metres under water and after being sprayed with a high-pressure cleaner, survives drops of up to two metres and is also protected against sand and dust. The SIM tray and USB port are also covered.

The price for the Cubot Kingkong Mini 4 is around 200 euros or Swiss francs. It is not yet clear exactly when it will be available in Switzerland. We have the brand in our range in any case.

Fossibot M116 Pro: less flashy than expected

The manufacturer announced the mini phone shortly before the trade fair. It is now also clear that pre-sales will begin on 10 March via Kickstarter and end a month later. The devices will then be delivered and the smartphone will go on regular sale.

You can find all the details here:

At the MWC, I was able to briefly hold the device in my hand. Despite the camouflage design, the M116 Pro looks solid and not at all extreme. The orange version in particular is less garish and eye-catching than expected. The smartphone with the 4-inch screen is very handy, unfortunately it has rather thick edges around the screen.

The video recordings don't look too bad at the trade fair.

The camera with the two sensors (50 and 48 megapixels) looked very solid at first glance. The wide-angle lens in particular, which promises an action cam look, takes good pictures, as far as I could judge directly at the trade fair.

Price and market launch are still open. Here you can find all Fossibot models in the range..

Doogee V Max 2 Pro: a brick full of battery

Doogee has launched the successor to the V Max Pro in Barcelona - it is simply called the V Max 2 Pro. The centrepiece is once again the huge battery. 22,000 mAh are installed in this smartphone. A mobile and a power bank in one, so to speak.

As a special feature, the device has a built-in POC intercom. «Push-to-Talk over Cellular» (POC) means that you can virtually talk over the mobile phone network. In other words, you can speak at the touch of a button, the other person hears the message immediately and can reply again at the touch of a button. As is possible with traditional walkie-talkies via radio.

The powerful light on the back can be set and controlled via an app.

The manufacturer has not yet revealed many details. The processor is a MediaTek Dimensity 8400, and at the trade fair I was able to see that the V Max 2 Pro has several RGB LEDs with high luminosity built in, which can be controlled in detail via an app. This means the mobile can be used as a torch.

Details on price and market launch are still open. Here you can find all Doogee models in the range.

Oukitel WP63: also makes fire if necessary

I would get an Oukitel WP63 for the apocalypse. The smartphone has a 20,000 mAh battery built in. A USB-C cable for charging other devices is also integrated. There is also a speaker and a bright camping light on the back.

The special feature, however, is that the Oukitel WP63 can light a fire. You read that correctly: A small coil can be flipped open at the top, similar to a SIM card tray. At the touch of a button, the coil heats up so much that it can be used to light a cigarette, a piece of paper or a dry wood chip. It works in a similar way to the cigarette lighter in cars in the past.

The firelighter is located at the top of the small pull-out.

The 6.7-inch device is protected in accordance with IP69 and MIL-STD-810H standards, meaning it is protected against hosing down with a high-pressure cleaner, for example. According to the manufacturer, it can withstand a drop from a height of around 30 metres. This is not unrealistic, as I realised when testing another rugged phone.

The price of the Oukitel WP63 is around 350 francs. In some countries, sales will start in May, in Europe and Switzerland the date is still unclear. Here you can find all Oukitel models in the range.

