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The Dreame X60 Pro stretches out wipers - and can be carried up the stairs

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 20.5.2026

Dreame launches the first robot hoover that can climb stairs. But only with the help of the Cyber-X transport robot. It carries the newly launched X60 series up the stairs.

Various manufacturers have announced robotic vacuum cleaners that climb stairs. Some robots climb themselves, others need help. Dreame is the first to launch a finished series model on the market. However, the Cyber X is purely a transport system that piggybacks on the actual robot hoover and carries it up the stairs.

The Cyber X travels up the stairs on caterpillar tracks with the robot hoover docked.

Source: Dreame

It masters different types of stairs: L-shaped, straight, spiral or open steps. It masters stairs made of wood, concrete or metal as well as those made of carpet. The transporter can manage a maximum incline of 42 degrees. This is not particularly fast: it takes 27 seconds per step.

The system not only cleans the different floors, but also the stairs. Two additional brushes and the suction power of the charged robot remove dust and crumbs from the stairs. However, wet cleaning is not possible.

The Cyber X can be combined with various models. To start with, it carries the three versions of the X60 series. It should also be compatible with future models.

No other climbs as high as the X60 Pro

Like other manufacturers, Dreame has a two-pronged approach to robot hoovers. In the Aqua series, a self-cleaning roller mops the floor. Like its predecessor, the X50, the X60 Pro uses round mops that are cleaned in the base station.

The manufacturer from China has improved the mop system: they are now heated so that the robot scrubs the floor for at least four minutes with water heated to 40 degrees. And with a contact pressure of 15 Newtons, which should remove stains better. The base station cleans the mops with water heated to 100 degrees and dries them with warm air.

The X60 has a conventional mop system and a brush in which no hair gets caught.

Source: Dreame

Equipped with two AI cameras and other sensors, the robot now recognises 320 types of obstacles and, for the first time, transparent liquids. It automatically wipes these away with the mops. Dreame has also increased the suction power: instead of 20,000 pascals as with the X50, the X60 now has 42,000 pascals.

The X60 climbs over 5.2 centimetre high single thresholds and ten centimetre high double thresholds without a transporter. No other robot hoover can do so much.

Quickly charged and stretched out far

The manufacturer is not only improving familiar functions, it is also adding two new ones: a fast-charging function and long cleaning arms.

The X60 charges 24 per cent of the battery in just five and a half minutes. Each time the mop pads are cleaned, the running time is extended so that the robot can clean up to 1000 square metres at a time.

The side brush extends up to twelve centimetres, the mop pad on the right side up to 18 centimetres. This is made possible by two-part robot arms. This allows the X60 to reach edges and corners better, as well as areas under plinths and furniture recesses that robotic vacuum cleaners were previously unable to clean. By comparison, the X50 could only extend its arms two and four centimetres to the side.

The robot hoover extends the mop far to the side.

Source: Dreame

The X60 Pro is available in three versions, all of which are also compatible with the Cyber X transport robot. The X60 Pro Ultra Complete is the standard model. The X60 Pro Master has a different base station that can be connected to the water and waste water system. The X60 Pro Ultra Matrix comes with a mop changing station. Depending on the floor covering, it loads the robot with three different mops and cleaning agents.

Dreame will announce exactly when the models will go on sale and how much they will cost at an event in Paris on 27 May.

Header image: Dreame

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