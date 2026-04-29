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Motorola introduces three new folding phones with the Razr 70 series

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 29.4.2026

Motorola's folding phones have gone one better with the latest models: more battery, brighter displays and unusual housing materials thanks to the textile and wood look.

Motorola is expanding its portfolio of foldable smartphones and is presenting three models instead of two for the first time: the Razr 70, the Razr 70 Plus and the top model Razr 70 Ultra. The new generation focuses on larger external displays and extremely long battery life. Thanks to the Plus model, Motorola provides a good middle ground between the entry-level and premium segments.

Display power and stylish casing

All three Razr 70 models are extremely compact thanks to their foldable design and are very light at under 200 grammes. In addition, the models are almost the same size and hardly differ from their predecessors (Razr 60): The Motorola Razr 70 measures 17.1 × 7.4 × 0.7 centimetres when open. Closed, it measures 8.8 × 7.4 × 1.6 centimetres. The Pro and Ultra are each one millimetre thinner - so negligible.

Both the Ultra and the new Plus model have a 4-inch external display with a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a brightness of 3000 nits. In the regular model, the external display measures 3.9 inches. It delivers a refresh rate of 90 hertz.

The Razr 70 Ultra has a 4-inch external display.

Source: Motorola

The Razr 70 Ultra has a seven-inch AMOLED display inside with a peak HDR brightness of 5000 nits. Although this only lasts for a short time and will probably rarely be used in everyday life, it is still impressive. The Plus and the regular model are barely smaller at 6.9 inches, but at 3000 nits, they do not deliver quite as high a peak brightness.

Motorola is continuing its cooperation with Pantone for the case colours. While the Ultra comes in an elegant wood look (Cocoa) or with a micro-grid structure (Orient Blue), the base model offers an elegant acetate finish (Bright White), among other colours.

The chic acetate finish on the Razr 70.

Source: Motorola

Especially practical: The devices can be woken up or muted using gesture control without having to touch the display. As usual, you can send messages, game and take selfies via the external display.

Hardware: interesting differences in chip and battery size

The Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Razr 70 Ultra is a real powerhouse and currently the best chip you can get. Motorola uses slightly less powerful chips in the Plus and the regular Razr.

These are the most important specifications:

With 5000 mAh, the Ultra model has the largest battery. This should have a runtime of over 36 hours. Thanks to silicon-carbon technology, the Ultra remains as slim as the other two models with smaller batteries: 4500 mAh for the Plus and 4800 mAh for the standard model. The standard model should also deliver over 36 hours of battery life.

This makes the Plus model the worst choice in terms of battery, even if the stated runtime of 31 hours also sounds very impressive.

The Ultra model has a 5000 mAh battery.

Source: Motorola

When it comes to the cameras (main and front), Motorola relies on 50 megapixels for all devices. The only exception is the front camera of the regular model with 32 megapixels. The Ultra also uses a LOFIC sensor with 6 times higher dynamic range. This should help with extreme light contrasts in particular.

Software innovations

All three models run the latest Android 16. The manufacturer has not yet said anything about software and hardware updates, but a new EU regulation should provide the phones with at least five years of support. The previous model had three years of Android and four years of security patches.

In addition to its own AI, Motorola continues to rely on Google with Gemini. The voice assistant can be called up directly via a button on the side. One software highlight is the exclusive function «Google Photos Wardrobe». This allows you to digitise your wardrobe and combine and virtually try on outfits directly in the app. It is new and is being used for the first time with the Razr 70 models.

Prices and availability

When exactly the Razr 70 family will be available is still being clarified. You can find the prices here (RRP):

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: 1'399 Fr. or Euro

Motorola Razr 70 Plus: 1'149 Fr. or Euro

Motorola Razr 70: 869 Fr. or euros

Header image: Motorola

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