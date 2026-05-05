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The Narwal Flow 2 mops the floor with hot water

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 6.5.2026

Narwal wants to catch up with Dreame, Roborock and co. with the Flow 2. In Switzerland, the Zurich-based manufacturer Solis is responsible for sales. It is now available from us.

An important building block in the race to catch up in the robot vacuum cleaner game is the new model, which is now available in Switzerland and Europe: the Flow 2.

Robot vacuum cleaners EUR 1469,– Narwal Flow 2 31000 Pa, Wiping roller

The top model officially costs just under 1300 francs or euros - Now in stock, it is already available with a discount. At this price, Narwhal is playing in the top league and has to deliver accordingly.

And the Chinese manufacturer does just that: it brings an innovation that no current competitor product can match. The Flow 2 has a self-cleaning, large-area mopping roller that continuously mops the floor with water heated to 60 degrees. Most competitors do this with cold water.

The mopping roller of the Flow 2 is cleaned in the base station with water heated to 100 degrees.

Source: Narwal

Narwal promises that the nozzles won't clog thanks to a special design and that the extendable roller also reaches the edges easily. Despite its complicated self-cleaning technology, the robot is only 9.5 centimetres high and can therefore get under most furniture.

Dirty water tank cleans itself

The manufacturer claims a suction power of 31,000 pascals. Compared to the competition, which likes to advertise 10,000 Pascal more, this is not a top value. However, the figures are also difficult to compare, as each manufacturer measures the values themselves and the criteria are not disclosed. A comparison with the predecessor model Narwhal Flow, which came up with 22,000 pascals, is probably more meaningful. The Flow 2 therefore sucks moderately better.

Another feature may be more important when vacuuming: the robot can lower the brush with the suction area and press it airtight onto the carpet, which increases efficiency.

Other features are now standard in this class: the mopping roller is rinsed at 100 degrees and then dried with warm air. The system can automatically dispense floor cleaner via a separate container.

I'm looking forward to the self-cleaning of the dirty water tank. Because the tank with the dirty water in the base station quickly starts to stink if I don't clean it regularly - or use a household remedy.

Guide Two household remedies that eliminate the smell of old water from your robot vacuum cleaner by Lorenz Keller

One feature is missing from the Flow 2, however: the robot hoover is not particularly good at climbing. According to the manufacturer, it can manage double thresholds of four centimetres in height. The competition can climb eight centimetres or more.

The Chinese manufacturer relies on «industrial design» with a light strip as an accent.

Source: Narwal

Solis takes over distribution

Narwal has already achieved a certain level of recognition in Germany, but things are now really taking off in Switzerland. The Chinese manufacturer has found an established Swiss partner in Solis.

The Zurich-based household appliance brand, which was founded in 1908, will be responsible for sales, marketing and customer service. «Narwal by Solis» got off to a quiet start in April and is set to pick up speed by autumn with marketing activities and a larger presence.

Header image: Narwhal

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