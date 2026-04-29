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Mova V70: Robot vacuum stretches into the last gap

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 30.4.2026

The Mova V70 Ultra Complete extends the mop and side brush over fifteen centimetres to the side. This allows it to reach areas that were previously inaccessible to robotic vacuum cleaners.

Legs to climb over thresholds, self-cleaning mops, brushes that cut up tangled hair - all these features in robot hoovers have already been invented. And yet there is always something new to discover.

For example, the Mova V70, which will be coming to our shop in mid-May for 1050 francs or euros. This model has two arms that extend far to the side and clean in gaps.

Up to 16 centimetres into gaps

This is how far the robot vacuum stretches its extremities to the side:

Mop 16 centimetres: The V70 extends one of the two round mops up to 16 centimetres to the side. A multi-angle system ensures that gaps and edges are cleaned from different sides. This means that the robot can also mop around furniture legs.

The V70 extends one of the two round mops up to 16 centimetres to the side. A multi-angle system ensures that gaps and edges are cleaned from different sides. This means that the robot can also mop around furniture legs. Brush 12 centimetres: The propeller brush at the front reaches up to 12 centimetres into gaps. It picks up crumbs and dust so that the appliance can vacuum up the dirt. The V70 Gaps uses it to clean gaps from 3.8 centimetres wide.

Mova makes the V70 a specialist for small interiors and small spaces. This is in line with the trend: many manufacturers are launching several robot hoover models with different strengths on the market - each tailored to a different target group.

The V70 can extend both the brush and the mop a long way.

Source: Mova

No more bag changes

The manufacturer also equips the V70 with all the features that are common today in the class above 1000 francs or euros. Among other things, the robot vacuums at 40,000 pascals, compared to 24,000 pascals for its predecessor.

The appliance climbs over double thresholds up to nine centimetres high. To make it easier for the V70 Ultra Complete to get under furniture, it can retract the sensor tower. The system recognises 300 types of obstacles and drives around them. According to Mova, the 6400 mAh battery is charged 30 per cent faster than its predecessor - meaning the household helper is ready for use again more quickly.

The robot climbs over obstacles - up to nine centimetres high.

Source: Mova

This is also known from other models. But the Chinese manufacturer has another surprise in store that hardly any of its competitors offer: Mova dispenses with a dust bag in the base station. Instead, the dirt ends up in a container that you can empty into the waste - just like you would with a cordless vacuum cleaner. According to Mova, this container holds so much that you only need to empty it every two to three months.

Header image: Mova

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