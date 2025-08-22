News + Trends 15 0

Active vulnerability discovered: Apple releases emergency patches

Florian Bodoky 22.8.2025

A security vulnerability in the image processing memory enables zero-click attacks. Apple has therefore made emergency patches available for various operating systems, which you should install as soon as possible.

Apple has released new updates for iPhones, iPads and Macs at short notice. The reason for this is a vulnerability in the image processing library of the operating systems, which attackers have already actively exploited. Both current devices and older models with older OS versions are affected.

Where is the problem?

The vulnerability is located in Image I/O, a central component that processes various image formats. Cyber criminals can send manipulated images, which can trigger a memory error when opened. This allows the perpetrators to inject and execute their own code. In this way, devices can be compromised without you having to do anything yourself - a so-called zero-click attack.



Source: Florian Bodoky

Apple has fixed the vulnerability in the current versions iOS 18.6.2, iPadOS 18.6.2 and macOS 15.6.1. The company has also provided updates for older systems: iPadOS 17.7.10, macOS Ventura 13.7.8 and macOS Sonoma 14.7.8. The patch improves the memory check within the image library.

How do I install the update?

You can install the updates via the system settings. On iPhones and iPads, you can find them at «General» in the section «Software update». On a Mac, open the system settings and select «Software update». The installation only takes a few minutes and then restarts the device automatically

All details about the updates can be found here.



