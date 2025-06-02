News + Trends 12 2

All dates and livestreams of the Summer Game Fest 2025

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 2.6.2025

The Summer Game Fest is the successor to the E3 game fair. Over the course of a week, you will be served up new livestreams almost every day, with more games than anyone can ever game.

Games, games, games: Summer Game Fest is just around the corner and will bring us hundreds of new games over the course of a week. Xbox, Devolver, PC Gamer and co. will be presenting the upcoming game highlights in numerous livestreams. To make sure you don't miss anything, I've put together all the showcases that are part of the Summer Game Fest.

State of Unreal

Epic boss Tim Sweeney will report on the latest status of Epic and the Unreal Engine. In addition to updates on «Fortnite», you'll probably also see teaser trailers for the growing range of games being developed with the Unreal Engine.

Epic

When: Tuesday, 3 June, 3:30pm

Where: Twitch and Youtube



The Mix

The Mix was created by indie studios and game enthusiasts to better market games. The name stands for Media Indie Exchange. Previously, the whole thing was known as «Guerilla Collective». One of the promotional activities is the Mix Showcase. You can look forward to a variety of new indie games.

Mix

When: Tuesday, 3 June, 6pm

Where: Twitch and Youtube

Access-Ability Showcase

As the name suggests, this showcase focuses entirely on people with disabilities. The livestream will focus on the respective accessibility functions and options.

Access-Ability Showcase

When: Friday, 6 June, 5pm

Where: Twitch and Youtube

Summer Game Fest Showcase

The official showcase for the Summer Game Fest is one of the main events. In addition to numerous guest appearances by game icons such as Hideo Kojima or various Hollywood celebrities, this is where the biggest news can be expected - apart from the publisher's own streams. These usually feature the detailed versions of trailers that are teased at SGFS. It is moderated by the man behind the Summer Game Fest: Geoff Keighley.

Summer Game Fest

When: Friday, 6 June, 10:45pm

Where: Twitch and Youtube

Day of the Devs

Day of the Devs is the result of a collaboration between the «Psychonauts 2» game studio Double Fine and the production company Iam8bit. It has since developed into a non-profit organisation. The showcase tends to put smaller and medium-sized games in the spotlight. These include the action-adventure platformer «Tire Boy» or the new work by «Hyper Light Drifter» makers called «Possessor(s)».

Day of the Devs

When: Saturday, 7 June, 1pm

Where: Twitch and Youtube

Devolver Direct

Devolver is known for its quirky livestreams. However, only the broadcast is actually live - the actual video is pre-produced. Last year it was all about the mascot Volvy, who was created especially for the event and ended up turning into a killer robot

In 2020, the showcase will focus on a single game: «Ball x Pit: The Kenny Sun Story». According to the media release, this is the game that Devolver couldn't put down even after hundreds of hours. It will be interesting to see whether it is actually the only game on show.

Devolver

When: Saturday 7 June, 2pm

Where: Twitch and Youtube



Wholesome Direct

The complete opposite of Devolver Direct is Wholesome Direct. What started out as a small Twitter channel that curated «pleasant» games has developed into the internet centre for cozy games. This year, the livestream will once again be dedicated to cosy games that are perfect for relaxing.

Wholesome

When: Saturday, 7 June, 6pm

Where: Twitch and Youtube



Woman-Led Games Showcase

The games industry is still dominated by men. The Woman-Led Games Showcase takes the opportunity to give women and their work the stage. 39 games will be presented, including some world premieres.

WLGS

When: Saturday, 7 June, 7pm

Where: Twitch and Youtube

Latin American Games Showcase

Games developed in Spanish-speaking regions are the stars of the Latin American Games Showcase. Over 50 games have been announced for the livestream on 7 June. Me gusta mucho.

LAGS

When: Saturday, 7 June, 8pm

Where: Twitch and Youtube

Southeast Asian Games Showcase

The game community in Southeast Asia can also look forward to its own stream. Over 45 games will be presented. These include updates on «Until Then», a narrative adventure game set in a fictional Philippine city. In addition, the game «Sedap! A Culinary Adventure», which offers a mixture of co-operative cooking and battles, will also be represented.

SAG

When: Saturday, 7 June, 9pm

Where: Twitch and Youtube

Green Games Showcase

This showcase is dedicated to environmental protection. It is organised by the non-profit platform Planetplay. You can see games that deal with ecological topics. The winner or winners of the «Day Zero Games: Solarpunk Jam» will also be announced. The competition called on developers to submit creative ideas on the topic of solarpunk.

Donations raised through the showcase will go towards a reforestation project.

Planetplay

When: Saturday, 7 June, 10pm

Where: Youtube

Future Games Show

Future is the publisher of blogs and magazines such as Edge, PC Gamer and Gamesradar. The in-house livestream is hosted by Laura Baily and Matthew Mercer, two well-known voice actors. In addition to many indie games, you can also expect one or two new AAA games.

Future

When: Saturday, 7 June, 10pm

Where: Twitch and Youtube

Frosty Games Fest

Aussies and Kiwis can also look forward to their first dedicated livestream. The Frosty Games Fest will showcase games developed in Australia and New Zealand. Why is it called Frosty? Because it's winter in Oceania while we're enjoying summer.

Frosty

When: Sunday 8 June, 1am

Where: Twitch and Youtube

Xbox Showcase

The world's largest publisher is once again holding its own livestream this year. Among other things, we will get to see a fresh insight into the sci-fi role-playing game «The Outer Worlds 2». There will be a separate presentation of this afterwards. Updates on «Fable», Rares «Everwild» and «State of Decay 3» are also due. There could be gameplay of «Gears of War: E-Day» on show, as well as the next «Call of Duty». Something is also brewing on the hardware front. The Xbox handheld developed by Asus may be unveiled.

Xbox

When: Sunday, 8 June, 7pm

Where: Twitch and Youtube

PC Gaming Show

Because the Future Games Show is not enough, PC Gamer is hosting its own showcase. Unsurprisingly, this is dedicated to PC games - over 50 have been announced. Ubisoft, Failbetter Games, Devolver Digital and Astra Logical will be represented with their titles, among others.

PC Gamer

When: Sunday, 8 June, 9pm

Where: Twitch and Youtube

Black Voices in Gaming

Black Voices in Gaming is a non-profit organisation that supports black game developers. At the showcase, games are presented by studios that are run by black people or consist of a majority of black people. The aim is to highlight people who tend to be underrepresented in the games industry.

Black Voices in Gaming

When: Monday 9 June, 6pm

Where: Twitch and Youtube



