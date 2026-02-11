News + Trends 10 16

Amazfit camera to film you eating

11.2.2026

Amazfit has developed a camera prototype that films athletes as they eat. An app then analyses nutrients and eating habits to provide personalised nutrition tips.

Yazio, MyfitnessPal or Fuelin: there are several apps designed to improve your diet. Now Amazfit wants to take the concept to a whole new level. It's not just about what you eat, how much you eat and how many calories and nutrients you consume. It's also about the question of how you eat

This means: a camera films you eating. It records how quickly you eat, which foods you eat first and which you push back and forth listlessly on your plate. And what is left behind. According to the manufacturer, it uses algorithms to analyse your eating habits in detail.

Only available as a prototype

The new solution called «V1Tal» with a camera specially developed for food tracking only exists as a prototype so far. It is primarily aimed at athletes. The aim is to integrate it into the Zepp app. The app can already track and analyse food intake by photo, manual input or barcode.

This is what the camera could look like - so far it only exists as a prototype.

Source: Zepp

In future, Amazfit also wants to be able to link the «V1Tal» solution to sporting goals and provide nutrition tips for optimum recovery. Athletes should thus be able to better manage their weight, muscle growth and performance during competitions.

Growing market for food tracking

With the «V1Tal» camera, the wearables manufacturer Amazfit is venturing into the highly competitive market for food tracking and nutritional recommendations via app.

In addition to Zepp, popular apps include Foodvisor, Yazio and Lifesum. For athletes, these include MyFitnessPal, Cronometer and Fuelin. Recently, Garmin has also integrated a food tracking function into its app, although after the free trial phase it is only available with the «Garmin Connect+» subscription.

When the new Amazfit solution will be available and how the Chinese company will implement the concept in practice is not yet clear. My guess is that people who can watch themselves eat so closely will eat healthier and more consciously, if only because of the electronic viewer. However, I doubt whether eating will still be enjoyable and pleasurable.

Header image: Amazfit

