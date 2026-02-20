News + Trends 4 0

Amazfit targets outdoor enthusiasts with the T-Rex Ultra 2

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 20.2.2026

The T-Rex Ultra 2 from Amazfit should offer many of the features that make a solid outdoor watch: a battery life of up to 30 days, offline maps and an advanced navigation system. Amazfit wants to narrow the gap to top adventure watches such as the Garmin Fenix 8.

The T-Rex Ultra 2, which Amazfit has just unveiled, looks robust. It is also packed with features for expeditions, ski tours, ultra runs and other mountain sports activities. Almost three years after the previous model, Amazfit is launching a sports watch that appears to be aimed at Garmin's dominance in extreme outdoor adventures.

Who is behind Amazfit? The Amazfit brand belongs to the Chinese manufacturer of smartwatches and fitness trackers Zepp Health (until 2021, Zepp Health operated under the brand name Huami). Zepp's other brands are Zepp Clarity and Zepp Auro. The company uses a proprietary health platform to analyse users' activity data and provide tips, some of which are supported by AI. The electronics group Xiaomi is one of Zepp Health's investors. The two companies have cooperated on various products in the past.

Improved navigation and battery life

The most important new feature is the battery life of the T-Rex Ultra 2 of up to 30 days in normal mode. That's ten days more than its predecessor, the T-Rex Ultra.

Even in active sports mode with a constantly illuminated Amoled display and in the most accurate GPS mode, the battery should last up to 28 hours according to the manufacturer.

Despite the powerful battery, the weight of the watch has remained almost the same compared to its predecessor at 89.2 grammes. According to Amazfit, this is due to the lighter titanium case.

However, the T-Rex Ultra 2 is not discreet: it measures 51×51×14.3 millimetres and has a 1.5-inch Amoled touchscreen that is protected from scratches by sapphire glass. The peak brightness is 3000 nits (in comparison: 1000 nits for the T-Rex Ultra).

The T-Rex Ultra 2 comes with pre-installed maps that differentiate between dirt tracks and roads. Users will also be able to download free altitude and ski slope maps in the Zepp app.

Suitable for extreme conditions: the T-Rex Ultra 2.

Source: Amazfit

According to Amazfit, the T-Rex Ultra 2 uses six satellite systems - including GPS and Gallileo - to navigate the terrain. Even without a smartphone and network access, active sports enthusiasts should be able to follow routes and find waypoints (POIs). Active rerouting, i.e. the rerouting function, should start after just 100 metres in the event of deviations from the planned route.

The internal memory is 64 GB for maps, music and activity data.

Flashlight and training analyses

The torch complements the outdoor features. In addition to white light, it offers a green mode for use with night vision devices. This is reminiscent of the Garmin Tactix 8 (here is the test report), which also shines with a green light.

In addition to the navigation tools, T-Rex Ultra 2 offers numerous sports functions such as voice memos (such as the Coros Pace 4) during training and incline-adjusted speed for mountain runs. Users can choose from 170 sports modes, including training and competition settings for Hyrox, a fast-growing sport for which Amazift is listed as an official partner.

Garmin has made a name for itself in sports watches with its comprehensive training and recovery analyses. Amazfit is now also adding to this area: The T-Rex Ultra 2, for example, displays the Bio Charge (which should correspond to Garmin's Body Battery), as well as recovery and short-term and long-term training load to warn against overtraining. Stress and sleep tracking as well as HRV and blood oxygen monitoring are also included.

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 shares many features with the T-Rex 3 Pro, which was launched in September 2025. So if you don't need the full range of outdoor and adventure functions offered by the new watch, you may find an alternative here. With sizes of 44 and 48 millimetres, the T-Rex 3 Pro is also suitable for fans of smaller watches.

Whether the watch delivers what it promises remains to be seen in practice. At least on paper, it offers a lot that has given Garmin a head start in this market so far. Amazfit is catching up. However, there are no completely new features that would make the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 a must-have for extreme sporting challenges compared to the competition, at least in this second version of the outdoor watch.

Header image: Amazfit

