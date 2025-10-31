Amazon cancels its "Lord of the Rings" MMO

News + Trends
by Domagoj Belancic
Amazon has apparently finally buried its planned "Lord of the Rings" MMO. This is due to massive restructuring and the next major job cuts at the company.
It should have been epic: an online role-playing game in the «Lord of the Rings» universe, developed by Amazon Games in collaboration with Embracer. But now it's over before the adventure has even really begun.
As The Verge reports, Amazon has cancelled the project as part of the latest wave of layoffs. In an internal letter, the company spoke of discontinuing a «significant amount of work on MMOs» - and this apparently includes the «Lord of the Rings» game. A former senior gameplay engineer wrote on LinkedIn:
The post has since been deleted, but several industry portals were able to confirm it.
Amazon is generally scaling back its gaming activities. The in-house MMO «New World» will also no longer receive any new content. The servers will only remain online until 2026. However, «Lost Ark» and «Throne and Liberty», two games that Amazon only supports as a publisher, will be continued.
This is all happening against the backdrop of the next major job cuts at Amazon: Around 14,000 employees are losing their jobs. According to an internal memo, «bureaucracy is to be reduced» and resources «are to be reallocated to the most important bets of the future». Between the lines, this means: more AI, fewer classic games.
Amazon CEO Beth Galetti speaks of a «reorganisation in order to act faster». Group CEO Andy Jassy had already declared in the summer that generative AI was the biggest transformation since the internet. He thus made the company's future priority clear.
A spokeswoman emphasised that AI was «not the main reason» for the redundancies. Nevertheless, it seems clear that Amazon's focus is now elsewhere.
This is Amazon's second attempt to realise a «Lord of the Rings» MMO - and the second failure. The first attempt, announced in 2019, was cancelled in 2021. The second started in 2023, when Amazon announced a new project together with Embracer, the parent company of Middle-earth Enterprises. This is now also likely to be history.
Amazon's huge wave of redundancies is causing concern and outrage in the industry. We also discussed the topic in the latest episode of the A Tech Affair podcast. What do you think about it?[[iframe:src=https://digitec-podcasts.podigee.io/324-neue-episode/embed?context=external&theme=default]]