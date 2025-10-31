Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
"Rings of Power" / Amazon MGM Studios
News + Trends
1110

Amazon cancels its "Lord of the Rings" MMO

Luca Fontana
31.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

Amazon has apparently finally buried its planned "Lord of the Rings" MMO. This is due to massive restructuring and the next major job cuts at the company.

It should have been epic: an online role-playing game in the «Lord of the Rings» universe, developed by Amazon Games in collaboration with Embracer. But now it's over before the adventure has even really begun.

As The Verge reports, Amazon has cancelled the project as part of the latest wave of layoffs. In an internal letter, the company spoke of discontinuing a «significant amount of work on MMOs» - and this apparently includes the «Lord of the Rings» game. A former senior gameplay engineer wrote on LinkedIn:

«I was part of today's layoffs at Amazon Games - along with my incredibly talented colleagues at New World and our new 'Lord of the Rings' project. You guys would have loved it.»

The post has since been deleted, but several industry portals were able to confirm it.

The end of a long (and bumpy) journey

Amazon is generally scaling back its gaming activities. The in-house MMO «New World» will also no longer receive any new content. The servers will only remain online until 2026. However, «Lost Ark» and «Throne and Liberty», two games that Amazon only supports as a publisher, will be continued.

A group undergoing reorganisation

This is all happening against the backdrop of the next major job cuts at Amazon: Around 14,000 employees are losing their jobs. According to an internal memo, «bureaucracy is to be reduced» and resources «are to be reallocated to the most important bets of the future». Between the lines, this means: more AI, fewer classic games.

Amazon CEO Beth Galetti speaks of a «reorganisation in order to act faster». Group CEO Andy Jassy had already declared in the summer that generative AI was the biggest transformation since the internet. He thus made the company's future priority clear.

A spokeswoman emphasised that AI was «not the main reason» for the redundancies. Nevertheless, it seems clear that Amazon's focus is now elsewhere.

Header image: "Rings of Power" / Amazon MGM Studios

11 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Luca Fontana
Senior Editor
Luca.Fontana@digitecgalaxus.ch

I write about technology as if it were cinema, and about films as if they were real life. Between bits and blockbusters, I’m after stories that move people, not just generate clicks. And yes – sometimes I listen to film scores louder than I probably should.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Hell freezes over - "Halo" appears on the Playstation 5

    by Domagoj Belancic

  • News + Trends

    Catan is being made into a film: Netflix plans films and series based on the classic board game

    by Ramon Schneider

  • News + Trends

    Ducks with machine guns: "Escape from Duckov" conquers Steam

    by Debora Pape