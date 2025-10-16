News + Trends 7 1

Amazon tells the story of Harry Bosch's beginnings

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 16.10.2025

Before he became an uncompromising investigator, Harry Bosch was a beat cop in a torn Los Angeles. The new prequel "Start of Watch" sheds light on the moral origins of the cult character.

The world of «Bosch» continues to grow. With «Bosch: Start of Watch», MGM+ has announced a new series that sheds light on the origins of legendary LAPD investigator Harry Bosch. MGM+ is an additional channel operated by Amazon within Prime Video,

The lead role is played by Cameron Monaghan, known from «Shameless» and «Gotham». The series is set in 1991 and shows Bosch in his early days as a patrolman - long before he has to assert himself as an uncompromising investigator in a police force riddled with mistrust and moral grey areas.

A look back at Los Angeles in the early 90s

In the midst of growing mistrust, racial tensions and political uncertainty, 26-year-old Bosch tries to find his place. By focussing on this era, the series also reminds us how closely the conflicts of the time are linked to today's social debates.

The young patrolman becomes involved in a series of investigations that confront him early on with the limits of his own morality. What initially begins as a routine assignment develops into a case that puts Bosch's sense of justice and loyalty to the test and lays the foundation for his later career.

Cameron Monaghan as the young Bosch

In Cameron Monaghan, the role is played by an actor who has already proven several times that he can convincingly embody complex, ambivalent characters. Following his appearances in «Shameless» and «Gotham», Monaghan brings a raw but vulnerable energy that perfectly suits an inexperienced, idealistic Harry Bosch.

At his side, Omari Hardwick («Power») plays the experienced Officer Eli Bridges. A character that was specially developed for the series. Bridges acts as a mentor, but also as an antithesis: a police officer who has long since learnt that law and justice are not always the same thing in Los Angeles. According to the producers, their interaction should become the emotional core of the series.

Involvement of Michael Connelly

«Bosch: Start of Watch» is not directly based on one of Michael Connelly's novels. Instead, it is an original story that draws on allusions and flashbacks in the books. Connelly describes the project as «uncharted character territory»: a new narrative space that aims to show how the young Bosch became the man that viewers know from the later stories.

The series is being developed by Tom Bernardo and Brian Anthony, who were previously involved in «Bosch: Legacy». Bernardo will take on the role of showrunner, while Connelly will work with them as executive producer. Start of Watch will be produced by Fabel Entertainment, supported by Hieronymus Pictures and MGM+ Studios.

The team thus remains true to the creative DNA of the previous productions: «Start of Watch» is intended to continue the realistic, down-to-earth tone of its predecessors while opening up new narrative facets. Instead of glossy visuals and over-the-top twists, the focus is once again on the tension between morality, justice and a sense of personal duty - anchored in the atmospheric Los Angeles of the early 1990s.

The growing «Bosch» universe

With «Bosch: Start of Watch», the fourth series in the ever-growing «Bosch» cosmos is being created. Following the original series Bosch (2014-2021), its successor «Bosch: Legacy» (2022-2025) and the spin-off series «Ballard» with Maggie Q, which was launched in 2025 and has already been renewed for a second season, Amazon is now taking a step back to its origins.

Amazon has not yet given a specific start date, but production is scheduled to begin in 2026. It is striking that «Bosch: Start of Watch» will not be released on Prime Video itself, but exclusively on the additional channel MGM+, which belongs to Amazon. In Germany, the channel costs 4.99 euros per month and can only be booked by Prime subscribers.

Header image: Amazon Studios

I like this article! 7 people like this article







