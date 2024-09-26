An Instagram post is a mystery: What are Levi's and Beyoncé planning?

Beyoncé loves Levi's. Levi's loves Beyoncé. Not a bad basis for a collaboration. Although hardly any details are known yet, the anticipation is huge.

One print, four words. If this combination is enough to generate almost 66,000 likes and over two and a half thousand comments, the news must be something special. Or should I say: the Instagram post? Because denim giant Levi's hasn't shared much more than that up to this point.

The cowgirl on the print - the link leaves no doubt - is none other than pop superstar Beyoncé. The silhouette is strongly reminiscent of the cover of her album "Cowboy Carter", which was released in March this year.

The cover of Beyoncé's latest album

Will there be a capsule collection? Tour outfits? Merchandise products? Both Levi's and Beyoncé are still shrouded in meaningful silence.

In any case, the idea of a collaboration is not far-fetched. It will have rung a bell with "Cowboy Carter" fans. Track 17, "Leviis Jeans".

"Denim on denim, on denim, on denim. Give you high fashion in a simple white tee. Give you these blues, it's in my jeans," purrs Beyoncé on the 4:17 track. "You know I'd like to be your Levi's jeans so I can hug that ass all day long", feature partner Post Malone pines back. A duet that encourages desire in its listeners - the desire to buy. Harmit Singh, Chief Financial Officer of Levi's himself, thanked Beyoncé a month after the release of the song via X for a considerable peak in sales figures. And it wasn't the first time he had her to thank for the hype. As Singh reveals, the singer's performance at the Coachella Festival 2019 in Levi's shorts had a similarly positive impact for the brand.

Well, if that's not a match made in denim heaven? So now it's just a case of wait and see - and then strike quickly.