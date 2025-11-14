News + Trends 2 10

Android: Google eases planned sideloading restrictions slightly

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 14.11.2025

Google has changed its mind: sideloading should still be possible with Android - at least for experienced users who are shown even more warnings.

In August, Google announced new rules that make sideloading, i.e. downloading apps from sources other than the Google Play Store, almost impossible: Only apps from registered developers should be able to be installed - regardless of the source. This triggered protests in the developer community and from alternative app stores. Google has announced relaxations for the start of the new registration process for app publishers.

Sideloading with more warnings

People with enough experience should still be able to use sideloading and there is an account type for small app projects that requires less data when registering. These are two innovations that Google announced in the blog post at the start of the first phase of the new sign-up process.

According to Google, the main aim of the new rules is to prevent the spread of malware. However, the reactions to the announcement in the summer showed that there are «power users» who are willing to take a higher risk by installing unauthorised apps.

This is why Google is working on a «process that allows experienced users to accept the risks of installing unverified software.» This includes clear warnings to ensure that people understand the risks involved. Google's aim is to ensure that no one is tempted to ignore the security warnings under pressure from fraudsters.

User account for small app projects

Google is also announcing a new type of user account for students and hobby developers. Only a small amount of data is required for verification. Registration is therefore less time-consuming and cheaper. This is particularly relevant for the development of new apps on a small scale. To prevent fraudsters from exploiting the new account type, it only allows a limited number of app installations.

The new rules will apply in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand from 2026 and then worldwide from 2027.

