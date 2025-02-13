News + Trends 6 3

Android smartphones and tablets get access to Apple TV Plus

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 13.2.2025

Apple is expanding its app to Android smartphones and tablets. The Apple TV app offers access to Apple TV Plus and the MLS Season Pass.

Apple has announced that the Apple TV app is now also available for Android smartphones, tablets and foldables. It was already available for Android TV boxes and Google TV. The app can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store. This app gives Android users a new way to access the streaming service without having to rely on the web version tv.apple.com. Apple TV Plus offers a variety of original TV shows and films, including award-winning series such as "Shrinking" and "Ted Lasso" or films such as "Coda".

What functions does the app offer?

Apple says it has developed the app from scratch to provide Android users with a familiar and intuitive user interface. The app offers functions such as "Continue watching" to pick up where you left off and a "Watchlist" to keep an eye on future content. You stream with the app via Wi-Fi or a mobile phone connection. It also offers you the option of downloading content for offline use.

In addition to Apple TV Plus, the app also provides access to the MLS Season Pass - a subscription service that includes the entire Major League Soccer regular season and playoffs. Android users can either sign in with their Apple account or purchase a plan directly through the Google Play billing system. However, you cannot rent or buy films or shows via the Android app.

Old app for new compatibility

At this point, it is important to mention that there is already an app called "Apple TV+" in the Google Play Store. This currently has more than 50 million downloads and a rating of 1.6 stars. The app was originally developed for Android TVs. The release date is given as 16/02/2021. Apparently, Apple has simply made the existing app compatible for smartphones. However, Android users need an activated Apple account to view the content. Without this, not even the seven-day trial subscription can be started.

With the introduction of the Apple TV app on Android, Apple is expanding the availability of its services to a broader user base. The app is already available on a variety of platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Apple TV Plus was launched on 1 November 2019. The streaming service focuses exclusively on originals, i.e. specially produced series and films. These have received numerous awards to date. In total, Apple original films, documentaries and series have been honoured with 538 awards and 2,553 nominations.

Header image: Debora Pape

