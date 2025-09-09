News + Trends 86 18

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Apple's new earbuds with a doctorate

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 9.9.2025

Apple presents the AirPods Pro 3: with better sound and active noise cancellation, new case, live translations and health features.

At the iPhone 17 keynote, Apple unveiled the third generation of the AirPods Pro. Three years after the launch of the AirPod Pro 2 (and a version with a USB-C charging case a year later), the third generation is set to offer more in terms of sound and design, as well as additional functions. The focus is on health features and live translations.

All the features of the AirPods 3 Pro are provided by Apple in this overview.

Source: Apple

Doctor AirPod measures the pulse

The integrated heart rate measurement was particularly emphasised at the keynote. Special sensors in the earbuds are designed to recognise the blood flow in your ear and derive your pulse rate from this. The headphones record several dozen measurements per second. If you are wearing an Apple Watch at the same time, the values are synchronised - not that the Watch provides different values than the AirPods.

The sensors in the headphones measure your heart rate.

Source: Apple

The ANC has been refined, the battery runs longer

According to Apple, significant progress has been made in active noise cancellation (ANC). The range of frequencies in which effective noise cancellation should take place is significantly wider. Apple speaks of a doubling of the strength of ANC compared to its predecessors. In addition, the transparency mode is said to be even clearer - you can hear both your own voice and the person opposite you more clearly and naturally.

Almost in passing, Apple mentions the sound: the Airpods Pro 3 deliver a more balanced overall picture. You should also have better sound when making calls. The AirPods Pro 3 also catch the eye visually. The earplugs protrude more from the stem and have been better adapted to the ear canals - with more attachments in different sizes. The AirPods 3 Pro are not afraid of rain either: the in-ears are protected against splash water in accordance with IP57.

The position of the earplugs has been moved slightly.

Source: Apple

Battery life has been increased to eight hours with ANC activated and ten hours in transparent mode

Live translations - but which language?

My final highlight: If you connect the AirPods Pro 3 to your iPhone, the AirPods, or more precisely Apple Intelligence, translate conversations in other languages live into your native language - including verbal voice output into your ear. Apple has not yet communicated which languages will be supported at launch. English and Spanish were spoken in the demo.

Not all supported languages have been communicated yet.

Source: Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 will go on sale on 19 September. The retail price is 219 francs or 249 euros.

Header image: Apple

I like this article! 86 people like this article







