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Apple cancels the cheapest Mac Mini from its range

The cheapest desktop Mac now starts at 799 francs or 949 euros. This is because Apple can no longer meet the increased demand from AI home users. Other Macs are also struggling with delivery problems.

Until now, the cheapest Mac Mini cost 599 francs or 699 euros. This included the M4 chip, 16 gigabytes (GB) of RAM and 256 GB SSD. At this price, the small computer was one of Apple's best deals. Now the basic version is being discontinued from the range. The Mac Mini is now only available with at least 512 GB SSD. This costs at least 799 francs or 949 euros.

Product test M4 Mac Mini tested: The smallest is the biggest by Samuel Buchmann

As recently as March, the basic Mini was available for less than the official price - 516 francs or 592 euros. In recent weeks, prices have risen and availability has decreased worldwide. Versions with RAM upgrades in particular are currently experiencing long delivery times in the Apple Store. Apple cites a lack of memory on the one hand and increased demand from people running local AI models on the Mac Mini on the other as reasons for this.

CEO Tim Cook therefore warned during last week's earnings call that Mac Mini and Mac Studio will only be available to a limited extent for months to come. The same applies to the MacBook Neo, for which Apple was apparently surprised by extremely high demand.

The cheapest Mac Mini was a very good office computer at a fair price. In more expensive configurations, the value for money deteriorates.

Are new M5 Macs imminent?

Apple's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) takes place from 8 to 12 June. The Californians could unveil new versions of the Mac Mini and Mac Studio with an M5 chip there. Normally, Apple always has enough products in stock at an announcement to meet initial demand. In view of the memory crisis, the new Macs could therefore be delayed until the necessary stocks have been built up.

It is also conceivable that Apple has already completely shifted its production capacity to M5 as if the launch is imminent and is therefore no longer able to meet the surprising demand for M4 Macs. In this case, the outstanding orders could no longer be delivered. In such cases, customers normally receive a free upgrade to the successor models once they have been announced.

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