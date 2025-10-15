News + Trends 23 12

Apple introduces M5 chip and installs it in iPad Pro and MacBook Pro

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 15.10.2025

With its new M5 chip, Apple wants to improve AI performance in particular. In addition, the new iPad Pro, MacBook Pro and Vision Pro should benefit from more graphics performance and better energy efficiency.

Apple is launching the next generation of its own chipsets. It starts with the base model. The M5 is used directly in the iPad Pro, the MacBook Pro with a 14-inch screen and the Vision Pro. With the usual performance increase, Apple is focussing on AI performance, for which «Neural Accelerators» in the GPU are said to be responsible.

The M5 is better than the M4

The M5 is a chipset manufactured using the 3-nanometre process. It has 10 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores and 16 NPU cores. Apple touts the so-called «Neural Accelerators» in the GPU as the biggest innovation. With this new architecture, every compute block of the M5 is optimised for AI. Apple speaks of «significantly accelerated processing for AI-based workflows» and cites diffusion models in apps such as «Draw Things» or the local execution of language models as examples.

Compared to the M4, the M5 is said to have four times the peak computing power for graphics. The third-generation ray tracing engine, in turn, is said to enable up to 45 per cent higher graphics performance. The CPU consists of six efficiency cores and four performance cores and is said to increase its multi-thread performance by 15 per cent compared to its predecessor.

Apple does not provide any figures for the NPU, which is only responsible for AI applications. It only states that the performance of Apple Intelligence would improve and that the Vision Pro could convert 2D photos into spatial scenes and generate a persona more quickly and efficiently.

The bandwidth for the M5's shared memory is 153 GB/s, which is almost 30 per cent more than the M4.

With all the increases that Apple is announcing for the M5 compared to the M4, it should be remembered that there is also an M4 Pro and an M4 Max. Apple also uses these chips in the 14-inch model of the MacBook Pro, for example, and both have more CPU and GPU cores than the M5. I suspect that the performance of the previous Pro and Max chips will only be surpassed by the M5 Pro and M5 Max, which Apple has not yet unveiled.

iPad Pro (M5): New chipset, Wi-Fi 7 and faster charging

The iPad Pro with the M4 chip has already disappeared from Apple's own online store. Only the new models with the M5 are still available. However, apart from the processor installed, the changes are minimal or are related to it. The new iPad Pro can handle Wi-Fi 7 - previously Wi-Fi 6E - and charge faster. They are now compatible with 60-watt power supplies and should be able to charge half of their battery in 30 minutes.

Other than that, there are no changes. The display, cameras and other features remain unchanged, as do the two sizes with 11 or 13-inch touchscreens.

MacBook Pro 14 (M5): for the affordable entry

The new MacBook Pro (M5) with a 14-inch screen is currently Apple's most affordable MacBook Pro with a price starting at 1549 francs or 1799 euros. The variant with the M4 has already disappeared from Apple's online store. Compared to it, the new model offers up to four terabytes more storage space. The other features, design, battery life and even the weight remain unchanged. Only the M5 chipset is new and, unlike the iPad, the notebook still has Wi-Fi 6E.

If I read the description correctly, Apple has now also decided not to include a power supply unit.

Apple Vision Pro: 120 Hertz, longer battery life and new dual band

The new version of the Apple Vision Pro is not only more powerful with the M5, but should also sit more comfortably with a new dual band made of knitted fabric.

The M5 ensures that the headset renders ten per cent more pixels with its micro OLED displays and increases the refresh rate to 120 hertz. Apple hopes that this will result in sharper details, smoother display performance and less motion blur.

In addition, the battery life is to be increased by 30 minutes. Apple now specifies general use at 2.5 hours and video-only playback at three hours.

All new products will be sold by Apple from 22 October 2025.

Header image: Apple

