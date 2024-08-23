Apple lets EU users change the default apps

In the European Union, iPhone users will soon be able to decide for themselves which apps they want to use by default for phone calls, messages, camera and more.

The EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) continues to have an impact: Apple announces that European iPhone users will be able to choose their own default apps in future. These include Phone, Messages, Camera, Navigation, Keyboard, Translations and the Password Manager.

To set the default apps, there is a new tab in the settings. Apple's own default apps can even be deleted - including the App Store, Messages and Photos. The only two exceptions are the Phone app and Settings.

The browser selection already exists. In future, however, it will contain additional information.

Source: Apple

Since iOS 17.4, EU users have had to actively set the default browser when setting up their smartphone. They now have to scroll through the entire list before they can make a choice. A small description of the developers is also displayed under the browsers. This in turn gives them access to more data from the selection process.

Opinion EU vs. Big Tech by Samuel Buchmann

According to the press release, the changes only apply in the EU. Switzerland is therefore excluded - just as with Apple's previous concessions, such as the alternative app stores or the opening of NFC access.