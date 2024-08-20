Apple podcasts are now available as a web app

If you want to search for or listen to a podcast on Apple, you can now do so in your browser. This is particularly practical for Windows and Android users.

Apple is making its podcasts available in the browser. Under podcasts.apple.com you will now find a fully-fledged web app. It works with Safari, Chrome, Firefox and Edge. The page is similar to the podcast app for MacOS or iOS. If you open the link on a device with the app installed, you will be redirected there.

The web app looks like the Podcasts app for MacOS.

Source: Samuel Buchmann

In the web app, you can log in with your Apple account. New episodes of your subscribed podcasts will then be displayed in the Home tab. But you don't necessarily have to log in. Even without an account, you can browse through Apple's library in the Browse tab or search specifically for individual podcasts.

More and more cross-platform Apple services

With the web app, Apple's podcast platform is becoming more attractive for users who use different systems. Previously, it was possible to open a link to a specific podcast in the browser. However, you had to use the app for the other functions. On Apple devices, this is pre-installed ex works. On Windows, you can use the old iTunes or the new Apple Music. On Android, however, Apple Music does not support podcasts.

With web apps, Apple is trying to make its services less dependent on its own operating systems. A month ago, the Californians also released a beta of Apple Maps as a web app - the equivalent of the browser version of Google Maps. Apple TV+ and Apple Music have long been accessible via the web.