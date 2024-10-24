Apple Vision Pro: Production could soon be discontinued

Demand for Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset is said to be so low that production could be discontinued by the end of the year.

According to The Information, Apple is said to have already significantly reduced production of the Vision Pro in early summer 2024. Demand is said to be too low. The reasons for this could be the poor app selection and the excessively high price or premium pricing strategy.

Sufficient components already produced for remaining life cycle

Suppliers are quoted in the report. According to them, enough components have already been manufactured to produce 500,000 to 600,000 more headsets. This should cover the estimated remaining life cycle of the product.

Some suppliers are said to have already stopped producing components in May. Nevertheless, their warehouses are said to still be filled with tens of thousands of undelivered parts.

Production cut in half - production to stop in November?

The Chinese company Luxshare is responsible for assembling the headset. Apple is said to have informed the company that it may have to stop production as early as November. However, the production lines are not yet to be dismantled. Production could therefore be restarted at a later date.

Luxshare is currently expected to produce around 1000 Vision Pro headsets per day. This would correspond to half of what was produced at peak times.

Development of successor model presumably suspended - will there be a cheaper model instead?

Apple is also expected to suspend work on the Vision Pro successor for at least a year. This is in order to focus on the development of a more affordable headset for the time being. The company is said to have communicated to its suppliers that they should prepare to produce four million units of the new model during its lifetime. Half as many as were allegedly originally planned for the Vision Pro.