Are new Apple products coming this week?

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 14.10.2025

Just like last year, Apple seems to be planning a "Mac Week" in which new hardware will be presented step by step. These include MacBooks, iPads and the "HomeHub"

Is Apple sticking with the Vision Pro?

The Vision Pro is also interesting. The design is to be retained, but the weight, wearing comfort and battery are to be improved. The AR and VR features should also benefit from the new M5 chip, including in terms of eye tracking and gesture control.

Smaller releases are also the subject of rumours: there is talk of new HomePods and the eagerly awaited «Home Hub». The new second-generation AirTags are also conceivable.

A keynote is not expected - the devices will only be announced via a press release and updates on the Apple website.

Header image: Shutterstock

