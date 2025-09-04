Your data. Your choice.

Arlo
News + Trends
23

Arlo cameras to provide better warning of dangers with AI support

Martin Jungfer
4.9.2025
Translation: machine translated

Arlo surveillance cameras are getting a new AI-supported "Early Warning System". According to the manufacturer, this will inform users of potential dangers earlier than before.

Arlo presented the new features at the IFA in Berlin. You can use the «Early Warning System» if you have a paid plan. The «advanced AI recognition» is now able to differentiate between visitors, pets and «general movements» (whatever that is), as stated in a press release. Another new feature is that familiar faces and vehicles are identified.

This could mean one or two fewer scary moments in future. Imagine you still receive a push notification from Arlo on your smartphone and fear a break-in. But the postman has just been to your front door and put a small parcel in the milk crate.

What exactly the «real-time threat detection with intelligent deterrence measures» is supposed to do remains to be seen when I test one of the new cameras. The press release vaguely mentions an «innovative level of protection that adapts to everyday life» because users can take action before problems get worse. The new «Early Warning System» will be activated from 8 September.

The press release also emphasises that - thanks to AI, of course - unimportant movements in front of the camera lens will be filtered out. This means that a branch moved by the wind will no longer trigger an alarm. The image recognition should also be so sophisticated that it knows what an open garage door is or if, for example, flames are coming out of a pot on the hob.

New cameras announced

Also at IFA, Arlo presented the third generation of Essential cameras. The current model is available in a double pack for around 125 francs and is the entry-level version of Arlo.

New Arlo cameras will soon be available that can rotate 180 or even 360 degrees and can therefore completely cover an interior, for example. Arlo has just announced successors for the Pro and Ultra series with 4K resolution for next year.

Header image: Arlo

Martin Jungfer
Head of Content
Martin.Jungfer@digitecgalaxus.ch

Journalist since 1997. Stopovers in Franconia (or the Franken region), Lake Constance, Obwalden, Nidwalden and Zurich. Father since 2014. Expert in editorial organisation and motivation. Focus on sustainability, home office tools, beautiful things for the home, creative toys and sports equipment. 

