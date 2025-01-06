Attachments transform the vacuum cleaner into a household robot

The Switchbot K20+ Pro is equipped with a platform that turns the robot hoover into a mobile fan, an alarm system, a humidifier, a tablet holder or even a waiter.

Switchbot has made a name for itself with small robot switches and has already launched its first mini vacuum robot on the market. The K10+ is significantly smaller than the competition with a diameter of 25 centimetres.

At the CES tech fair in Las Vegas, the manufacturer has now unveiled its successor: the K20+. The Pro version offers a special function.

Fan and safety camera on the robot

The new robot hoover looks very similar to its predecessor. However, it can dock not only to the base station, but also to the so-called "Fusion Platform". This combines the properties of a UFO on wheels with those of a table with castors. The K20+ slides underneath and then travels around piggybacking on the platform.

This can be used to transport objects or serve a drink with pinpoint accuracy. However, there are also extensions specially developed for the Switchbot that are plugged on and powered directly.

The robot can transport anything.

Source: Switchbot

At the trade fair, the manufacturer is presenting a fan and an air purifier and humidifier, for example. The latter can be supplied with water remotely. To do this, the robot moves back and forth between the platform and base station and transports the water.

A holder for a tablet or smartphone can also be attached, which then always travels with the robot. There is also space for a surveillance camera: the robot uses it to patrol the entire home and report any suspicious movements.

Here, the robot hoover is equipped with a fan.

Source: Switchbot

Own attachments and a robotic arm

Another clever solution is that different attachments can be combined with each other - such as the camera, the air purifier and a small transport platform.

The manufacturer is already encouraging the Community to come up with their own attachments, for example with a mini-fridge. There are even two power outputs for external devices: one USB-C and one DC port. The "Fusion Platform" can carry a maximum weight of eight kilograms.

Switchbot itself is also developing new attachments. A robotic arm is already in "laboratory status", as presented by Roborock. Watch the video to get a first impression.

The Switchbot K20+ is set to be launched on the market in the course of 2025. However, the price and exact market launch date are still open.