Attention FC Barcelona fans: These new phones are for you

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 3.3.2025

HMD's partnership with FC Barcelona enters the next round. The smartphone manufacturer is showcasing two phones for fans of the football club at the Mobile World Congress.

HMD couldn't have chosen a more fitting location for the presentation of its new phones. At FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium, the smartphone manufacturer is showcasing two models that look and feel great for fans of the football club.

The two phones for FC Barcelona fans

The first phone is called HMD Barca Fusion and is a customised version of the HMD Fusion. The hardware remains. What is special here is mainly the housing. It is adorned with the players' signatures, which even glow under UV light. The concept of the HMD Fusion is customisation. There are various cases that can be attached to the devices like sleeves. This makes the Barca case look more like an attached cover.

The HMD Barca Fusion also comes with pictures, themed ringtones and greetings from the players. Some FC Barcelona apps are also pre-installed.

The Barca Fusion looks smart with the players' signatures. However, it has more the concept of a cover than a case.

The second phone is called the HMD Barca 3210 and is a modification of the Nokia 3210. New features include the engraved Barca logo on the back and some Easter eggs. It is available in blue and grana to match the FC Barcelona jerseys.

The HMD Barca 3210 in the blue version. The logo on the back and some Easter eggs are special.

The idea of feature phones: digital detox

The "new" devices from HMD are technically limited. Even the engraved logo of a football club doesn't work wonders. There are reasons for this limitation: The manufacturer wants to use the so-called feature phones to encourage a more conscious approach to digital media. A mobile phone like this should distract you less, "so that you can concentrate fully on the Barca game" - says HMD. In the past, the Finnish company has also launched other collaborations with this aim, such as the Barbie or the Boring Phone.

Price and availability

Both Barca devices will be available from April. The HMD Barca 3210 will be offered at an RRP of 99.00 euros, while the HMD Barca Fusion will cost 349.00 euros. It is not yet clear whether it will also be available in Germany. Without special content and optics, you can currently get it cheaper from us.

HMD and Nokia: Will Nokia soon be history?

The renaming of the new Barca phones from Nokia 3210 to HMD (Barca) 3210 is exciting. Nokia failed with its Windows phones over 10 years ago and sold the business to Microsoft. This did not lead to the desired success either. In 2015, HMD Global was founded as a start-up company. HMD bought the trademark rights for Nokia and sold the devices again. Since then, there has been no major innovation and now the renaming from Nokia to HMD.

It seems as if the manufacturer has abandoned the brand altogether. However, the manufacturer Nokia is by no means officially dead. It remains to be seen how well the phones under the HMD brand will mingle with the people.

